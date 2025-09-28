iPhone Users Should Probably Uninstall These Free VPN Apps ASAP

Apple users of free virtual private networks, or VPNs, may be exposing sensitive data to the Chinese government, as a report by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) shows that several popular VPN applications continue to operate despite being identified as secretly owned by Chinese entities. The report raises security concerns, as Beijing's strict information-sharing laws convert apps into potential data goldmines for China's intelligence agencies. Some of these applications are linked to companies identified by the U.S. as Chinese military firms.

To date, 13 apps from the April 2025 report continue to operate on Apple's App Store. In some cases, companies have changed the name of identified apps, added new VPNs to the App Store, or offered additional applications. At least 11 also continue to operate on Google's Android store. As of September 2025, Chinese VPNs available on the Apple App Store include:

X-VPN – Super VPN & Best Proxy

Ostrich VPN – Proxy Master

VPN Proxy Master – Super VPN

Turbo VPN Private Browser

VPNIFY – Unlimited VPN

VPN Proxy OvpnSpider

WireVPN – Fast VPN & Proxy

Now VPN – Best VPN Proxy

Speedy Quark VPN – VPN Proxy

Best VPN Proxy AppVPN

iSharkVPN – Secure & Fast VPN (formerly Wirevpn – Secure & Fast VPN)

Pearl VPN

HulaVPN Pro – Fast Secure VPN

Wiresocks – Secure & Privacy

Chinese-owned VPNs pose a significant threat to users. While Apple and Google have acknowledged the risks, TTP's reporting shows a major gap in the tech industry's security practices. Fortunately, consumers can protect themselves by taking several steps when choosing a VPN provider.