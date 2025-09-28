What Happened To The Weird 18-Cylinder 2-Stroke Triangle Engine That Delivered 2,000 HP?

Years after World War II came to an end, Great Britain realized that it needed engines that had incredible power, but didn't take up too much space. Napier answered the call with the Deltic, as the company was already known for its bold approach to making aircraft and marine boat engines. Around 1947, the prototypes were running, with full production following in 1950. However, instead of creating the usual straight or V-shaped design, the Deltic used three banks of cylinders arranged in a triangle.

A crankshaft sat at each corner, and was linked all together in a complex gearing system that fit 18 cylinders and 36 pistons into just over 10 feet. Each pair of pistons worked against each other in a two-stroke cycle to move air and exhaust without needing valves or heads. The Deltic could sustain nearly 1,900 horsepower and briefly surge to 2,500 –thanks to its 88.3 liters and a dry weight of under 9,000 pounds. Despite being a compact yet powerful design, the triangle layout was so complex that it eventually proved too difficult to keep in mainstream service.