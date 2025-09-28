More Than 160,000 Jeeps Have Been Recalled Due To Flying Parts
If you're a current owner of a Jeep built between 2022 and 2025, it would be a very good idea to see if your vehicle has a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a recall notice on September 11, 2025, on eight Jeep models with up to 163,735 units affected. According to NHTSA, Jeep Wagoneers and Jeep Grand Wagoneers built between 2022 and 2025 have a potential defect where trim pieces can detach.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the parent company of Jeep, announced that the trim on the driver and passenger doors may have not been installed properly. Because of that, the trim can detach and create a hazard for the driver and other vehicles on the road. The way to remedy the situation is to contact the FCA customer service line at 1-800-853-1403 to find more information. Owners should also be ready to bring their Jeep Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer to their local dealer to have the trim inspected. If the trim is seen as a hazard and not installed properly, the dealer will replace the door trim free of charge. FCA plans to send affected owners notification letters on October 31, 2025, though owners can search their Vehicle Identification Number on the NHTSA website to see if their vehicle is affected.
Other Jeep recalls over the years
Unfortunately, this is far from the only recall the Jeep brand has announced in recent history. Earlier this September, FCA announced a recall on more than 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrids built between 2022 and 2026. The issue with these Grand Cherokee PHEV models is that they may stall during driving and cause a temporary loss of power.
FCA had a recall on almost 80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Jeep Wagoneers over malfunctioning rearview cameras in January of 2025. The issue was that the rearview camera would not display anything. There was a previous recall of more than 7,000 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models built for the 2024 model year due to faulty speedometers. The speedometers would display inaccurate speeds, potentially causing the driver to exceed speed limits.
In November of 2024, FCA issued a recall for more than 200,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs due to an ABS issue. There was an issue where the brake pressure sensors would give false readings to the computer system, causing the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control to malfunction.