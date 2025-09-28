More Than 160,000 Jeeps Have Been Recalled Due To Flying Parts

If you're a current owner of a Jeep built between 2022 and 2025, it would be a very good idea to see if your vehicle has a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a recall notice on September 11, 2025, on eight Jeep models with up to 163,735 units affected. According to NHTSA, Jeep Wagoneers and Jeep Grand Wagoneers built between 2022 and 2025 have a potential defect where trim pieces can detach.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the parent company of Jeep, announced that the trim on the driver and passenger doors may have not been installed properly. Because of that, the trim can detach and create a hazard for the driver and other vehicles on the road. The way to remedy the situation is to contact the FCA customer service line at 1-800-853-1403 to find more information. Owners should also be ready to bring their Jeep Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer to their local dealer to have the trim inspected. If the trim is seen as a hazard and not installed properly, the dealer will replace the door trim free of charge. FCA plans to send affected owners notification letters on October 31, 2025, though owners can search their Vehicle Identification Number on the NHTSA website to see if their vehicle is affected.