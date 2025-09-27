How Much Data Does Spotify Use Per Month? The Answer's Complicated

When you're always on Wi-Fi, it's easy to overlook just how much data apps like Spotify use per month. But this becomes an issue when you have limited cellular data. Maybe you only have a 5GB monthly cap on your mobile plan and want to conserve it. Or perhaps you're abroad and are relying on local prepaid SIMs to access the internet. In such instances, it's important to know, or at least get an estimate of, the amount of data Spotify uses. This way, you can limit how long you're streaming music or listening to audiobooks on Spotify.

Unfortunately, this isn't one of the Spotify features yet – the app itself doesn't exactly tell you how much data you've already used in the past month. Don't worry, though, you can tell how much data Spotify has used from your phone's system settings and take action to reduce the app's data consumption.