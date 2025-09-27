This WW2 Bomber Spent Over 6 Decades On A Gas Station Roof - Now It Might Fly Again

The B-17 bomber, also known as the Flying Fortress, helped change the course of World War II. Manufactured by Boeing, over 12,000 were made for combat. It was dubbed a flying fortress due to its impressive defensive capabilities and armament. It first flew in 1935, but only a few were in service before the U.S. entered World War II. Production quickly ramped up, and the B-17 eventually served in every combat zone. The aviation world moved on after the war, and today only a handful are still flying.

One Flying Fortress that never saw service instead had an unlikely path — saved from a scrapyard fate, it didn't end up with a civilian pilot or in a museum, but rather on top of a gas station in Oregon. Nicknamed the Lacey Lady, this B-17 was purchased by gas station owner Art Lacey just after the war, in 1947. It hasn't flown in almost 80 years, but a small yet devoted group of volunteers has been at work since 2014, betting they can change that.

The Lacey Lady's history in Oregon actually started with another bet. The B-17 bombers that weren't scrapped were sold at rock-bottom prices, and many of them went on to second careers, carrying freight or helping to extinguish fires. Art Lacey thought it would make a fun addition to his gas station (who wouldn't?) and bet a friend he could buy one for $15,000. He eventually made his way to Altus Army Airfield in Oklahoma, determined to bring home a bomber.