Which Is The Fastest Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Ever Built?
Harley-Davidsons are known for their iconic style and respected reputation as one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the world. But they may also be one of the most underrated in terms of speed. Harley's electric motorcycle, the LiveWire One, which was spun off from their original LiveWire, is one of the bikes that have been tested and verified by the company as going from 0-60 in 3 seconds. With a top speed of 110 miles per hour, the LiveWire One is lightning quick and can charge in about an hour.
The LiveWire Alpinista, Del Mar, and Del Mar RE all match the LiveWire One's speed of 0-60 in 3 seconds. The LiveWire Mullholand is slightly slower, going from 0-60 in 3.3 seconds. The LiveWire initially began as Harley-Davidson's first production electric motorcycle, but became its own brand in 2021. This move allowed Harley to focus on traditional rides like the gas-powered FXDR 114, a bike that is reportedly capable of going from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds.
Though its takeoff speed has not been verified by the company, the FXDR 114 was built for acceleration. It has a top speed of 115 miles per hour, which is just under the Softail Slim, and tops out at the same speed as the Street Bob. The FXDR was reported to have a top speed of 160 miles per hour, but that number has yet to be officially recorded for a stock bike.
The FXDR 114 wasn't the hit Harley-Davidson was hoping for
The FXDR 114 was introduced by Harley-Davidson in the fall of 2018 for production in 2019. The company's goal was to create a motorcycle that could perform as a cruising bike while also boasting a tremendous amount of speed and power. The 114 could even navigate through congested traffic, thanks to its modern design.
The FXDR sported an aluminum swingarm and subframe, lighter wheels, and fenders made from composite materials, all of which resulted in a softail bike that outperformed other models. The 114 supported a strong engine, but was also promoted by Harley as being easy to handle, giving bikers a more well-rounded motorcycle. But some riders have pushed back on that claim in recent years, as the 114 was apparently not quite as agile as advertised. It was also a bit too rough to ride at some points, as the suspension evidently was not enough to absorb the impact from riding.
While it was one of the best-looking Harley softails ever made, the 114's sleek style may have also been a point of contention for riders. Apparently, many weren't accustomed to such a sporty and youthful bike from Harley-Davidson. Those negative responses, combined with poor sales, ultimately led to the demise of the FXDR 114.