Which Is The Fastest Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Ever Built?

Harley-Davidsons are known for their iconic style and respected reputation as one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the world. But they may also be one of the most underrated in terms of speed. Harley's electric motorcycle, the LiveWire One, which was spun off from their original LiveWire, is one of the bikes that have been tested and verified by the company as going from 0-60 in 3 seconds. With a top speed of 110 miles per hour, the LiveWire One is lightning quick and can charge in about an hour.

The LiveWire Alpinista, Del Mar, and Del Mar RE all match the LiveWire One's speed of 0-60 in 3 seconds. The LiveWire Mullholand is slightly slower, going from 0-60 in 3.3 seconds. The LiveWire initially began as Harley-Davidson's first production electric motorcycle, but became its own brand in 2021. This move allowed Harley to focus on traditional rides like the gas-powered FXDR 114, a bike that is reportedly capable of going from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds.

Though its takeoff speed has not been verified by the company, the FXDR 114 was built for acceleration. It has a top speed of 115 miles per hour, which is just under the Softail Slim, and tops out at the same speed as the Street Bob. The FXDR was reported to have a top speed of 160 miles per hour, but that number has yet to be officially recorded for a stock bike.