DeWalt's Handy 50-Piece Tool Set Is On Sale On Amazon For $40 - Here's What's Included
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Considering how expensive name-brand tools can be on a regular basis, it's never a bad idea to be on the lookout for good deals, especially for hefty bundles and kits that will help you build out your personal toolkit faster. For example, if you're looking for discounted tools, you should keep an eye on Amazon for DeWalt products. DeWalt is one of the few major hardware brands that actually sells its own products on Amazon, as opposed to counterfeit Ryobi batteries on the platform or Milwaukee, who doesn't consider the site to be an authorized retailer.
In particular, if you're on the hunt for a starter set of mechanics tools, the DeWalt 50-piece Mechanics Tool Set is currently discounted on Amazon, 31% off of its usual price of $57.77 to an attractive $39.99. At that price, you'll get a compact, yet dense set of tools and accessories for working with cars and machinery, including a ratchet, various sockets, a spinner handle, and a multitude of screwdriver bits.
For $40, you get a ratchet, sockets, and more
As the name implies, the DeWalt 50-piece Mechanics Tool Set includes a collective 50 different tools and accessories for professional-level mechanical work — not quite as diverse as its 192-piece set – but still a good starting point. The precise contents of the kit include a 3/8-inch drive low-profile ratchet, 22 3/8-inch drive sockets, a 3/8-inch drive 3-inch extension, a 3/8-inch drive 6-inch extension, a spark plug socket, a spinner handle, a bit adapter, and 22 assorted bits.
The head of that ratchet is 20% thinner than similar models, allowing you to more easily snake it into tight spaces like the nooks and crannies of your car and grab onto fasteners with 72 teeth and a five-degree arc swing. The ratchet and its sockets are equipped with DeWalt's Direct Torque technology, which increases the overall surface area of contact on fasteners and helps them get a better, firmer grip on them. All of the tools in this kit are constructed from chrome vanadium steel to increase their overall strength and durability, and they're all packed up into a convenient carrying case to keep them safe and organized. While the store page doesn't say exactly how long this discount will last, it is marked as a limited time deal.