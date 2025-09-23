Most Trump Mobile Phones Are Just Refurbished Versions Of What Everyone Already Has

Ever since the Trump Organization laid out plans to enter the mobile business, the venture has drawn quite some buzz — and not necessarily the good kind. In the wake of scrutiny over the origins of its flagship phone, the company has finally shared details on the rest of its hardware portfolio. Let's just say it's far from exciting, or even the best value out there. The current slate of Trump Mobile devices includes the namesake T1 model, alongside four other smartphones, two each from Apple and Samsung.

Here's the two-parter buying advice: First, all these third-party devices are refurbished units and second, they are not even the latest models that these two brands have to offer. The Samsung gear currently on the table includes the Galaxy S23 and S24, priced at $369 and $459, respectively. To give you an idea, in just over three months from now, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S26 series smartphones.

The Apple hardware currently on offer includes the mainline iPhone 16 and iPhone 15, carrying a sticker price of $489 and $629, respectively. As for the "Proudly American" Trump Mobile T1 model, it's yet to go on open sale. If you're enamored by the Trump Mobile service and don't have any reservations about picking one of the renewed phones, there are a few aspects you must keep in mind. But before you go into the hardware considerations, the mobile plans on offer may not be the best value out there, and you could face coverage issues with international travel, as well.