Most Trump Mobile Phones Are Just Refurbished Versions Of What Everyone Already Has
Ever since the Trump Organization laid out plans to enter the mobile business, the venture has drawn quite some buzz — and not necessarily the good kind. In the wake of scrutiny over the origins of its flagship phone, the company has finally shared details on the rest of its hardware portfolio. Let's just say it's far from exciting, or even the best value out there. The current slate of Trump Mobile devices includes the namesake T1 model, alongside four other smartphones, two each from Apple and Samsung.
Here's the two-parter buying advice: First, all these third-party devices are refurbished units and second, they are not even the latest models that these two brands have to offer. The Samsung gear currently on the table includes the Galaxy S23 and S24, priced at $369 and $459, respectively. To give you an idea, in just over three months from now, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S26 series smartphones.
The Apple hardware currently on offer includes the mainline iPhone 16 and iPhone 15, carrying a sticker price of $489 and $629, respectively. As for the "Proudly American" Trump Mobile T1 model, it's yet to go on open sale. If you're enamored by the Trump Mobile service and don't have any reservations about picking one of the renewed phones, there are a few aspects you must keep in mind. But before you go into the hardware considerations, the mobile plans on offer may not be the best value out there, and you could face coverage issues with international travel, as well.
It's not just about selling aged phones
Now, investing in a renewed phone is not a bad idea, especially if you are looking to score a bargain. But it can also be a tad risky, depending on where you get the refurbished phone from. The Trump Mobile website, unfortunately, doesn't offer any details about the refurbished state of the device, and the kind of coverage it will cover regarding hardware quality and warranty.
Comparatively, if you pick a certified renewed phone from Samsung's store, it comes with a bunch of assurances. The units come with a certified new battery installed, one-year manufacturer warranty, genuine replacement parts, and 147-point quality check, and a new packaging box. The device also gets new IMEI numbers, and it's a part of the regular update cycle, instead of relying on carrier-side updates that are usually late.
Apple's refurbished devices are not too different from Samsung. "All refurbished iPhone models come with a new battery, a new outer shell, a one-year limited warranty, and free delivery and returns," the company promises. Just like Samsung, you also get a fresh retail package with all the included accessories. The price you pay is slightly higher on the Samsung and Apple Store, but it's worth getting those extra assurances. Also, Trump Mobile is a fairly new player without any established base of customers to vouch for trusted after-sales services, or an easily accessible nationwide sales and support infrastructure, so keep that in mind, as well.