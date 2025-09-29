Jax In 'Sons Of Anarchy' Was Entirely Based On One Real Biker

It seems like only yesterday that Jax Teller took his fateful final ride astride his father's 1946 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead. But it's been more than 10 years since the soul-shredding Sons of Anarchy finale aired. Even still, the biker drama remains a point of conversation among those who took the ride with the SAMCRO brotherhood, with fans continuing to discover fascinating nuggets about the creation of the series.

Among those nuggets is the fact that Jax Teller himself was, in fact, loosely based on a real biker from a California chapter of the legendary Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club. That little tidbit came from Charlie Hunnam, the actor who portrayed Jax in all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy. And as the actor told The Huffington Post in a 2015 interview, in prepping for the role, he spent time with a heavy of what he described as a "well-known club in Oakland," which was, in essence, the real-world incarnation of the character.

While detailing the encounter, Hunnam said, "This one kid in particular that I met was amazing ... Because he was Jax Teller." He further noted that the then twenty-something man was also a second-generation biker and the son of a former club leader. He went on to claim that everything about the kid screamed "Jax," right down to his jeans and shoes, which Hunnam admits to adopting for his character, adding in no uncertain terms, "So I just based everything on him."