Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Did Jax From 'Sons Of Anarchy' Ride?
Charlie Hunnam stars as Jax Teller, portraying one of the key protagonists in "Sons of Anarchy". As vice president of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Originals, it goes without saying that Jax knows his way around a bike. While the loss of his wife sends him down a spiraling path, fueled by revenge and a lost moral compass, Jax can at least find comfort from one constant in his life — his motorcycle.
The motorcycle used by Jax in "Sons of Anarchy" is a 2003 Harley-Davidson FXD Dyna Super Glide. Motivating the Harley is a V-twin, four-stroke engine, which sports a capacity of 1,449cc. This V-twin manages to deliver 67 horsepower, which is sent through a slick five-speed transmission. The motorcycle pairs well with Jax's half-shell helmet, and this particular model of Harley-Davidson was produced between 2003 and 2005, which means the motorcycle was only a few years old when filming commenced in 2008. This Harley, which checks in at roughly 660 pounds, is the model in which Jax can be seen riding throughout all but the series finale episode of "Sons of Anarchy", when he trades the newer model in for something altogether more nostalgic.
Jax picks up his father's old Harley-Davidson for the series finale episode
Likely to demonstrate Jax Teller reconnecting with his father, both in terms of legacy and ideology, Jax swaps out his trusty 2003 Dyna Super Glide for his father's Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead, which hails from 1946. This style of Harley is particularly desirable, with previously sold examples classifying as some of the most beautiful motorcycles ever sold at auction. Stylistically, the models are quite different from one another, and the technical aspects are too, as you might expect for models produced over 50 years apart from each other.
While the motor is still a V-twin four-stroke, the capacity is down at 1,208cc, in comparison to the Dyna Glide's 1,449cc. In terms of sheer grunt, the Knucklehead produces 53 horsepower, which is channeled to the tarmac via a four-speed transmission. Another key difference between the two Harley-Davidson models is that, while the '03 model sports electronic ignition, the classic '46 Knucklehead requires kickstarting to get going. The Knucklehead also manages to weigh in at around 100 pounds lighter than Jax's Harley-Davidson, and is capable of reaching speeds in the region of 110 mph. If you like the sound of rocking the same classic model as Jax, you might be interested in knowing what a Harley-Davidson Knucklehead is worth. The answer does vary depending on the exact model and year, but don't be surprised if it takes upwards of six figures to secure one of these classic models for living out your "Sons of Anarchy" dream rides.