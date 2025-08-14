Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Did Jax From 'Sons Of Anarchy' Ride?

Likely to demonstrate Jax Teller reconnecting with his father, both in terms of legacy and ideology, Jax swaps out his trusty 2003 Dyna Super Glide for his father's Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead, which hails from 1946. This style of Harley is particularly desirable, with previously sold examples classifying as some of the most beautiful motorcycles ever sold at auction. Stylistically, the models are quite different from one another, and the technical aspects are too, as you might expect for models produced over 50 years apart from each other.

While the motor is still a V-twin four-stroke, the capacity is down at 1,208cc, in comparison to the Dyna Glide's 1,449cc. In terms of sheer grunt, the Knucklehead produces 53 horsepower, which is channeled to the tarmac via a four-speed transmission. Another key difference between the two Harley-Davidson models is that, while the '03 model sports electronic ignition, the classic '46 Knucklehead requires kickstarting to get going. The Knucklehead also manages to weigh in at around 100 pounds lighter than Jax's Harley-Davidson, and is capable of reaching speeds in the region of 110 mph. If you like the sound of rocking the same classic model as Jax, you might be interested in knowing what a Harley-Davidson Knucklehead is worth. The answer does vary depending on the exact model and year, but don't be surprised if it takes upwards of six figures to secure one of these classic models for living out your "Sons of Anarchy" dream rides.