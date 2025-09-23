Lost WWII Ship USS Quincy Finally Seen Again For The First Time In Decades

World War II was a battle fought on all fronts. Dogfights across the skies, devastating battles on land, and, of course, skirmishes on the high seas all featured in the globe-spanning conflict. Given the nature of ocean exploration at the time, many shipwrecks from the era have yet to be recovered, or have only seldom been seen in the almost full century since they sank. For instance, the imposing USS Quincy — a United States Navy New Orleans-class cruiser that, admittedly, isn't quite regarded as one of the most legendary ships of WWII — has rarely been observed since it went under back in 1942.

The USS Quincy's first and last sighting was a 1992 expedition led by Dr. Robert Ballard, when it was discovered. Thirty-three years later, the crew of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus took an in-depth look at the sizeable shipwreck during the Maritime Archaeology of Guadalcanal expedition. This non-invasive observation of the Quincy was conducted via the Nautilus' camera-equipped vehicle, which documented the ship's remains, including aspects such as the cannons and the bridge. The EVNautilus YouTube channel then shared footage of the undersea exploration project, providing new high-definition images and videos of the Quincy's wreck.

It may have taken 30 years for the Quincy to receive more visitors, but at least technology has evolved enough to capture great images of what's left of the ship. It's even easier to appreciate the E/V Nautilus footage with the story of the Quincy and its demise in mind.