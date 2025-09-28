Who Owns Mickey Thompson Tires And Where Are They Made?
These days, there are numerous well-known brands to choose from when it's time for new tires. The likes of Goodyear and Firestone have been around for ages, earning their place as some of the most prominent and trusted tire labels currently on the market. A name that many in the general public might not know is Mickey Thompson: a brand that has a history dating back to the 1960s, which has become known predominantly for its racing and off-roading tires. Even those familiar with Mickey Thompson may not be aware of the true ownership behind the brand.
Way back when, the entire Mickey Thompson tire project was led by two people. Seasoned racer and speed record holder Mickey Thompson and engineer Gene McMannis, who collectively pioneered tire technology to sustain even the most demanding and unpredictable conditions. In the modern day, though, the two visionaries aren't the ones calling the shots for the brand. Rather, the brand is now owned by Goodyear, which acquired the label through its 2021 purchase of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company.
With this new era of Mickey Thompson tires well underway, one would imagine sweeping changes for the brand. For example, at this point, how has the tenured company's manufacturing changed, and where are they made?
Mickey Thompson keeps its manufacturing in the United States
For those concerned about the origin of their tires and other auto parts, it's essential to know how Mickey Thompson handles its manufacturing. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports surfaced indicating that Mickey Thompson had taken its business overseas, specifically to China. In reality, according to a statement from the brand itself, this wasn't true. The brand made it clear that it doesn't manufacture any of its products in China, with all of its light truck tires being produced in North America. Any companies that made claims of producing tires under Mickey Thompson's name in the country were doing so without the company's authorization.
Evidently, Mickey Thompson tires haven't followed suit, as many tire brands have moved their production elsewhere. So, where does it conduct its business? In 2021, it was reported that Mickey Thompson ET Front tires, intended for drag racing, were being produced at Goodyear's Innovation Center Manufacturing facility in Akron, Ohio. It also manufactures tires in nearby Bryan, Ohio, sourcing all its materials from the United States. On top of its manufacturing, Mickey Thompson remains headquartered in the U.S. as well. Its headquarters and warehouse are located in nearby Stow, Ohio, which received a massive upgrade in 2017 to now encompass 200,000 square feet.
Lots of changes have been made to tires over the past 100 years, with manufacturing becoming a global effort for many brands. For Mickey Thompson, though, Goodyear has allowed the brand to be made in the U.S.A., as it always has been.