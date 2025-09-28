Who Owns Mickey Thompson Tires And Where Are They Made?

These days, there are numerous well-known brands to choose from when it's time for new tires. The likes of Goodyear and Firestone have been around for ages, earning their place as some of the most prominent and trusted tire labels currently on the market. A name that many in the general public might not know is Mickey Thompson: a brand that has a history dating back to the 1960s, which has become known predominantly for its racing and off-roading tires. Even those familiar with Mickey Thompson may not be aware of the true ownership behind the brand.

Way back when, the entire Mickey Thompson tire project was led by two people. Seasoned racer and speed record holder Mickey Thompson and engineer Gene McMannis, who collectively pioneered tire technology to sustain even the most demanding and unpredictable conditions. In the modern day, though, the two visionaries aren't the ones calling the shots for the brand. Rather, the brand is now owned by Goodyear, which acquired the label through its 2021 purchase of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company.

With this new era of Mickey Thompson tires well underway, one would imagine sweeping changes for the brand. For example, at this point, how has the tenured company's manufacturing changed, and where are they made?