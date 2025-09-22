Another Southeast Asian Nation Owns A Submarine Thanks To China (Here's Why It Matters)
Thailand has just made a huge effort to bolster its navy through the purchase of a new attack submarine. However, despite being an ally of the United States and other Western powers, the Royal Thai Navy's newest sub is a Chinese Type 039A (internally referred to as an S26T). The new sub isn't nuclear-powered. It's a diesel-electric design used primarily in an anti-ship role. As such, it is not equipped with nuclear-tipped cruise missiles or ballistic missiles. Don't worry, China has not made Thailand a nuclear power.
The deal is still worth keeping an eye on, however. Thailand is still a key ally to the United States in Southeast Asia, and the country getting on friendly terms with China might have implications down the road. But, this deal also hasn't come out of nowhere or just to spite U.S. forces in the area either. Defense News reports that the deal has been ongoing since as far back as 2017, and this is just the deal's ink drying. Additionally, the Pentagon did not offer any substantive comment to Newsweek when it reached out.
Thailand's new sub
While the S26T in Thailand's possession might be a small fish compared to the whale that is a nuclear-powered American Seawolf-class submarine, it's still capable in its own right. It's reportedly capable of being loaded with eight anti-ship missiles and has six bow-mounted torpedo tubes that can be loaded with a variety of torpedoes for hunting ships or rival boats. Sources differ a bit as to the exact dimensions (the Chinese or Royal Thai Navy sure aren't talking), but according to the United States military, the Chinese Type 039A sub is around 236 feet long and has a beam (width) of 27 and a half feet. Comparatively, the Seawolf-class is 353 feet long and has a beam of 40 feet. The Thai submarine will reportedly be ready to sail in 2028.
Thailand isn't the first country in Southeast Asia to get hold of submarines. Countries like Indonesia and Vietnam have already gained the ability to dive beneath the waves. Thailand's acquisition of a single submarine from China isn't going to destabilize the region much further, but it does show that China is taking an interest in helping out its neighbors, regardless of what the United States has to say about it.