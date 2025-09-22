Another Southeast Asian Nation Owns A Submarine Thanks To China (Here's Why It Matters)

Thailand has just made a huge effort to bolster its navy through the purchase of a new attack submarine. However, despite being an ally of the United States and other Western powers, the Royal Thai Navy's newest sub is a Chinese Type 039A (internally referred to as an S26T). The new sub isn't nuclear-powered. It's a diesel-electric design used primarily in an anti-ship role. As such, it is not equipped with nuclear-tipped cruise missiles or ballistic missiles. Don't worry, China has not made Thailand a nuclear power.

The deal is still worth keeping an eye on, however. Thailand is still a key ally to the United States in Southeast Asia, and the country getting on friendly terms with China might have implications down the road. But, this deal also hasn't come out of nowhere or just to spite U.S. forces in the area either. Defense News reports that the deal has been ongoing since as far back as 2017, and this is just the deal's ink drying. Additionally, the Pentagon did not offer any substantive comment to Newsweek when it reached out.