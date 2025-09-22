Venezuela's Military Put Its Russian Fighter Jets On Display To Intimidate Trump & The US

Venezuela showed off its armed forces, including its Sukhoi Su-30 "Flanker" fighter jets, during military exercises in the Caribbean this week. The presence of these Su-30 jets, originally from Russia, could be seen as a not-so-subtle attempt to intimidate United States forces and by extension President Donald Trump. The United States and Venezuela have been at odds as the U.S. steps up military action against suspected drug cartels coming out of Venezuela. The country's show of force looks like a way to intimidate the United States in response.

The Caribbean is getting more crowded with military equipment, and the presence of Venezuelan Sukhois is nothing to sneeze at. The Sukhoi Su-30 "Flanker" is a highly maneuverable fighter jet that excels at air-to-air combat but can also be used for land or ship attacks. This twin-engine aircraft was originally designed to compete with jets like the Grumman F-14 Tomcat and the legendary F-15 Eagle. Altogether, Russia has a large fleet of Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, but other countries fly them as well, including China, India, Myanmar, Algeria, and numerous others.