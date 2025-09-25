Yes, You Can Reuse Old Motor Oil, But Should You?

The process of industrial motor oil re-refinement includes removing the contaminants from the oil, stripping away all of the degraded additives, and recovering the base. According to the Texas Transportation Institute, the motor oil re-refining process typically includes "three distillation stages, followed by a hydrotreating process." First, the oil needs to be heated up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, which allows for the removal of water and light fuel.

Next, the oil goes through an atmospheric distillation unit that further heats up the oil, getting rid of lighter hydrocarbons and contaminants. The third re-refinement stage is called vacuum distillation, and it includes separating the usable oil base from sludge and various metal residues. Oil is then hydrotreated to remove the last of the contaminants, making the base oil comparable to virgin oil. With all of the proper additives added, oil is then blended before it undergoes certification processes to meet API and SAE standards.

Once that is done, the oil can be sold and used for engines. It's also important to note that re-refined motor oil and recycled motor oil are not the same, as recycling isn't as thorough a process. Recycled oil may not be as good as new or re-refined oil, but it does serve plenty of useful purposes as marine fuel, industrial boiler oil, or other non-engine applications.