Historic US Military Base Revived For New Mission In The Caribbean

Puerto Ricans experienced a blast from the past in September 2025 as activity, including the arrival of F-35B stealth fighters and several other aircraft, has taken place at the former Naval Station Roosevelt Roads. Operations at the station were discontinued in 2004 but the base became partially operational again as part of President Donald Trump's counter-narcotics operations. The base, which has a history dating back to World War II, is not officially reopening, though some are considering what a reopening might mean for Puerto Rico and the U.S.

The U.S. military has hundreds of bases in all corners of the world, including more than 30 in Puerto Rico as of 2021. The 8,650-acre Roosevelt Roads facility has an 11,000-foot runway, which can support aircraft like the Boeing C-5 Galaxy, the largest plane in the Air Force's fleet. Along with the C-5 and the fighters, MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and USMC CH-53K King Stallion helicopters have also been spotted at the newly active base. The Air Force has also reopened the airport communications control tower there. The base appears to be a crucial staging area amid rising tension with Venezuela as Trump takes aim at narco-traffickers in the Caribbean.