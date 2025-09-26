Here's How Much Data A FaceTime Call Uses Per Hour
As seamless as Apple makes it look, FaceTime isn't magic. Like every other video-conferencing app, it works by streaming video and audio between devices, which means the moment you're off Wi-Fi, it's burning through your mobile data. But how much data are we actually talking? Unlike minutes or texts, you don't get a carrier ping telling you what a FaceTime call just cost. But you can find out.
On average, FaceTime video calls use just over 3MB per minute, which adds up to about 200 MB per hour. But that's MintMobile's estimate — your mileage may vary depending on several factors. Network strength, camera resolution, the device you're on, and even the number of participants on a call can all change the amount of data consumed on a FaceTime session. If you want specific stats for how much data your calls are burning, however, Apple gives you a few ways to find out.
How to check exactly how much data FaceTime uses
To see how much data your FaceTime sessions are burning, head to Settings > Cellular, then scroll down to FaceTime. The number you'll see is the total data used during the "current period." That "period" depends on your carrier. It might start on the first day of your billing cycle, or it might just mean the time since you last reset your usage stats manually.
If you want to get more accurate reports of how much data is used per period, you can set a reminder to reset the statistics with each billing cycle. Just scroll to the bottom of the Cellular settings menu and tap Reset Statistics. That way, you'll get a clearer picture of how much FaceTime is costing you each month, as well as other apps on your iPhone that are secretly eating into your data plan.
You can get more specific insights with individual calls. Just open your Phone app, tap the (i) next to a FaceTime call in your recent log, and you'll see exactly how much data that call consumed right next to the duration. You can also do this from the FaceTime app itself. The interface and process is similar: tap the (i) next to a contact, and you'll see the data used alongside the other details of the call.
How to reduce FaceTime data usage
If you're alarmed at the numbers you find, there are options available to you to reduce how much data FaceTime uses going forward. The first and the most obvious is to turn off your video. Take the face out of FaceTime, and you'll save up to 60% of your data spend. A FaceTime audio call typically runs about 30 MB an hour — significantly less that what video gobbles up.
If video is non-negotiable, try enabling Low Data Mode, which reduces media quality (among other things) in order to conserve data usage. Video quality will take a significant dip, but it's a fair trade for data savings. Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options to toggle on the feature.
As a nuclear option, you can disable FaceTime over cellular altogether, which means you'll only be able to make video or audio FaceTime calls over Wi-Fi. It's the safest bet, especially if you're traveling internationally, where roaming fees can drive your data spend through the roof. Disabling FaceTime over cellular gives you peace of mind if you're on a limited data plan and don't want surprises mid-month. Just keep in mind: Wi-Fi isn't always risk-free. Public networks at airports, cafés, or hotels can leave your information exposed, so you should consider using a VPN on your iPhone while you FaceTime on Wi-Fi.