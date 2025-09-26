Here's How Much Data A FaceTime Call Uses Per Hour

To see how much data your FaceTime sessions are burning, head to Settings > Cellular, then scroll down to FaceTime. The number you'll see is the total data used during the "current period." That "period" depends on your carrier. It might start on the first day of your billing cycle, or it might just mean the time since you last reset your usage stats manually.

If you want to get more accurate reports of how much data is used per period, you can set a reminder to reset the statistics with each billing cycle. Just scroll to the bottom of the Cellular settings menu and tap Reset Statistics. That way, you'll get a clearer picture of how much FaceTime is costing you each month, as well as other apps on your iPhone that are secretly eating into your data plan.

You can get more specific insights with individual calls. Just open your Phone app, tap the (i) next to a FaceTime call in your recent log, and you'll see exactly how much data that call consumed right next to the duration. You can also do this from the FaceTime app itself. The interface and process is similar: tap the (i) next to a contact, and you'll see the data used alongside the other details of the call.