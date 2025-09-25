Police Cars Aren't Armored For Good Reason

When it comes to adding armor to a vehicle, there are several considerations to be made. Do you want to stop a round from a handgun or a high-powered rifle? Or, instead, is the intention to protect against explosive blasts? You can replace the windows with ballistic glass, which is bullet-resistant, but it becomes almost impossible to see through after it's hit. You can also add armor to the doors because, despite what you've seen on TV and in movies, a car door will not stop a bullet. Parties interested in armoring a vehicle could also add Kevlar run-flat tires, which allow a vehicle to keep traveling after a puncture.

Yet doing any of this is considerably expensive, and depending on the size of the police force, there could be hundreds or thousands of cars that need to be armored. This is especially true in large cities like New York or Los Angeles. Plus, when you add any of these features to a car, they increase its weight, which may put stress on other parts of the car that weren't designed to handle these alterations. Cars are engineered for performance, and adding armor can significantly impact braking, acceleration, and handling that may need to be adjusted at extra costs as well.

Overall, it can cost anywhere between $25,000 to $140,000 to up-armor a vehicle, though this depends on the manufacturer, the total amount of armor purchased, and other factors. That cost is in addition to the purchase price of the vehicle, so police departments have to weigh the cost-to-benefit ratio. In most cases, it's far too expensive to fully protect a police car.