City Electric Supply Vs City Electrical Factors: Are They The Same Company?

You may have come across City Electric Supply (CES) and/or City Electrical Factors (CEF), whether while working in electrical contracting or lighting design. Perhaps you just needed a wire or circuit breaker late at night, or maybe you looked one up and got results for the other. Their names almost sound like twins separated at birth. But they're actually separated by an ocean. Are they the same company? Sort of. But not exactly. They share roots, leadership, and ownership, yet operate in different markets with distinct brands.

City Electrical Factors (CEF) is based in the United Kingdom. It was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie. CEF started with a single store in Coventry. Over the decades, it has grown into a large wholesale electrical network. It has hundreds of outlets across the UK, and is expanding into Ireland, Spain, and Australia. Its core is supplying electrical wholesale to trade customers.

City Electric Supply (CES), on the other hand, is its sibling across the pond. CES is the US and Canada-based arm of the same broader enterprise. It is also family-owned and founded by Tom Mackie. But it operates under a different brand in North America. The first CES branch in the U.S. opened in 1983. It has hundreds of branches in North America. This means thousands of employees, many fulfillment centers, and manufacturing brands. As you'll see, their histories, operations, and identity overlap but also diverge in key ways.