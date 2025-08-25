Who Owns City Electric Supply? A Look At The Company's History

Electrical supplies are more of a need for handymen and general contractors than the average Joe. When those worksite pros need to pick up wiring, fuses, distributors, and other power-related products, many choose to visit their local City Electric Supply (CES).

If you're among CES's regular shoppers, odds are you've come to appreciate the company's distinct identity in the electrical wholesaling arena. While more general retailers like Harbor Freight has its fair share of finds for DIY electrical projects, CES stands out in its uniquely personalized approach to helping customers with heavy duty needs get the gear they require. And yes, the stores offer the same sort of service for capable DIYers with a solid smattering of notable brands, including some of the best Milwaukee power tools for those doing electrical work.

Whichever side of the consumer line you're on, you may not realize who actually owns the CES store you're shopping in. You might be pleased to know that City Electric Supply is very much an independently owned company. It's a family-owned one too, with a member of the Mackie clan calling the shots at CES since Tom Mackie founded it in the 1950s. That's unlikely to change anytime soon since Mackie's grandson Thomas Hartland-Mackie is the chain's current president and CEO as of this writing.