Are Home Depot's Dusk-To-Dawn Light Bulb Adaptors Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Home Depot is the go-to retailer for a lot of people, but that doesn't always mean its products are the best. While the store does indeed have a solid selection of hand tools, certain brands, such as Kobalt, are absent from Home Depot's shelves. The reason is that many big-box retailers have exclusive contracts with specific companies. And, although Home Depot offers a wide variety of outdoor lighting accessories, the quality of its dusk-to-dawn light bulb adapters varies depending on the brand.

Home Depot light bulb adapters mostly receive a bad rap from user reviews, but there are two brands to watch out for in particular: Woods and Westek. On Home Depot's online store, these are the two most prominent brands, as they have the greatest number of different options. However, customers often complain about the quality of these adapters, particularly in terms of performance. For example, one of the most sold dawn-to-dusk adapters is the Westek light control for fluorescent bulbs, which has an abysmally low rating of 2.7/5 stars. The most common complaint? The sensor simply fails to do its job properly. Even the most reviewed Woods adapter is said to "turn on and then off intermittently."

Dusk-to-dawn adapters from Woods and Westek also suffer from flickering. Reviewing a Woods adapter with an additional manual timer, one user writes, "Completely useless, the sensor is too sensitive... 20 minutes of flickering before I threw it out." The cause of the flickering may be from the sensor's inability to distinguish between the light from the bulb and the light from the sun. One user says, "The photocell triggered by the light they power... ended up with a strobe effect." Fortunately, if you shy away from the popular brands, you can find some quality Home Depot dusk-to-dawn adapters.