Ram Doubles Down On 2027 Plans For Its Ford Ranger Rival

Ram has been absent from the mid-size pickup game for years now, which is a head-scratcher. While Ford, Chevy, and Toyota have been battling it out, Ram has been sitting on the sidelines, but that's all about to change.

On September 11, 2025, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa dropped the bombshell truck fans have been waiting for, confirming at the Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference that a new Ram mid-size truck is officially slated for a 2027 launch. This is a big deal, because it's the first time the company has attached a firm date to the project.

Filosa also added a ton of hype with the announcement. A report from Mopar Insiders highlights that he told investors he saw a full-size clay model at the Detroit design center a couple of weeks ago and called it "just beautiful." He was so confident that he playfully invited the investors for a look, on the condition they left their phones and cameras behind.

After all, this isn't just another vehicle launch for Ram. It's a critical move to fill the void created when the Dodge Dakota was discontinued way back in 2011. The Dakota was the company's last mid-size truck, and it's been a while. Filosa also promised the truck will have "very good" technical specifications, signaling that Ram isn't planning to just participate in the segment. It's planning to make a serious run at the crown.