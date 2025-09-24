Are Husky Tool Chests Made In The US & Are They Sold Anywhere Besides Home Depot?

As mentioned, Husky is basically synonymous with Home Depot. Its full range of tool chests and more is available through the massive hardware chain, and has been for several decades. Stanley Black and Decker — Husky's parent company, then known as Stanley Works — entered an agreement in 1992 with Home Depot to supply Husky tools and other products to the store. A decade later, in 2002, reports emerged that the two entities would work even more closely together, with Stanley Black and Decker planning to eventually provide Home Depot with the full rights to the brand.

While this was big news for Home Depot, it made things a bit more difficult for customers. As of this writing, the Husky tool chest line remains exclusive to Home Depot, so if you want one, you'll have to pay whatever that store feels is the right price. Of course, you could always try finding a second-hand Husky tool chest if you don't want to buy from Home Depot, although you'll have to deal with all the risks and frustrations that can come from buying used products. If you prefer buying new products from large retail outlets like Lowe's or Harbor Freight, though, then you're out of luck.

Perhaps someday Husky will extend beyond Home Depot, giving shoppers other options for buying their tool chests. Until that day comes, though, all shoppers can do is work with what the store and the brand have to offer, or take their business elsewhere and purchase products from the other major tool chest brands on the market.