Are Husky Tool Chests Made In The US & Are They Sold Anywhere Besides Home Depot?
As anyone who has even a passing knowledge of the store could tell you, Home Depot is full of tools. Simultaneously, it's also well-stocked with tool boxes and tool chests for organizing and transporting tools from one job to the next. Husky, a longtime staple of Home Depot, has numerous tool chests available in different shapes and sizes. Of course, it should be noted that Husky's partnership with Home Depot doesn't mean either brand is solely responsible for manufacturing the aforementioned tool chests. Other entities actually handle this side of the business model.
Even though Home Depot, as a company, has roots in the United States and sells many of its products with "Made in the U.S.A." branding, Husky tool chests are manufactured outside of the country. In fact, they have been shown to call various countries home, one of the many things you may want to know about Husky tool chests before buying. Some have been reported as being from China, while originate from Taiwan or Thailand. Thus, if you're concerned about only buying tool chests from manufacturers located in the U.S., Husky isn't the brand for you. At the same time, if manufacturing location isn't a big deal for you, then good news: Husky toolboxes are pretty readily available. With that said, they're only easy to get at one chain.
Husky is and will seemingly remain Home Depot-exclusive
As mentioned, Husky is basically synonymous with Home Depot. Its full range of tool chests and more is available through the massive hardware chain, and has been for several decades. Stanley Black and Decker — Husky's parent company, then known as Stanley Works — entered an agreement in 1992 with Home Depot to supply Husky tools and other products to the store. A decade later, in 2002, reports emerged that the two entities would work even more closely together, with Stanley Black and Decker planning to eventually provide Home Depot with the full rights to the brand.
While this was big news for Home Depot, it made things a bit more difficult for customers. As of this writing, the Husky tool chest line remains exclusive to Home Depot, so if you want one, you'll have to pay whatever that store feels is the right price. Of course, you could always try finding a second-hand Husky tool chest if you don't want to buy from Home Depot, although you'll have to deal with all the risks and frustrations that can come from buying used products. If you prefer buying new products from large retail outlets like Lowe's or Harbor Freight, though, then you're out of luck.
Perhaps someday Husky will extend beyond Home Depot, giving shoppers other options for buying their tool chests. Until that day comes, though, all shoppers can do is work with what the store and the brand have to offer, or take their business elsewhere and purchase products from the other major tool chest brands on the market.