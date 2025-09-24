5 Tools Harbor Freight Makes That Ryobi Doesn't

Damp floors and wet carpets are the last things you want to have in your home. They're a fall hazard to kids and the elderly. Plus, they can easily lead to molds and bacteria. When dealing with a damp floor or wet carpet, the first thing you probably do is try and dry it with a floor fan. That, however, isn't actually the most effective way of dealing with such a mess. Instead, what you'd want is a floor blower like the Bauer 1,000 CFM, 1/5 HP Floor Blower from Harbor Freight, a tool you won't find from Ryobi.

Compared to standard fans, this Bauer floor blower pushes air in a specific direction only, so it dries wet areas more quickly. It's powered by a 1/5 HP motor that can put out a maximum flow rate of 1,000 CFM. Normally, you'd use the blower flat on the ground, but it also has a built-in adjustable kickstand to allow you to point it to three other angles (15°, 45°, and 90°) when needed.

Designed with portability in mind, this under-the-radar Bauer tool measures only 13 by 12.9 inches and weighs just 10.5 lb. But although compact, it packs in a convenient feature: two 120V outlets at the side. You can use these to power more blowers (if you want to speed up the drying process) or plug in other accessories, as long as their combined current draw doesn't go over 12A when the blower is off and 9.5A when it's on.