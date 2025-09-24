5 Tools Harbor Freight Makes That Ryobi Doesn't
When it comes to tools for DIY projects and house repairs, Ryobi is one of the top go-to brands of most homeowners, and for one good reason: its product lineup spans a wide range of categories. It's particularly popular for its assortment of power tools and lawn equipment, but you can also find a host of cleaning and lighting solutions in its catalog of 400+ products. So if you ever need a specific piece of equipment for your home, chances are high that Ryobi makes it.
With the brand's extensive offerings, you'd think it already covers every household task there is. Unfortunately, that's not the case. There are still a couple of tools it doesn't have, but the good news is that you can get them elsewhere, specifically at Harbor Freight. Harbor Freight's roster of brands fills the gap and provides a selection of tools and equipment Ryobi doesn't make. Here are five of them.
Floor blower
Damp floors and wet carpets are the last things you want to have in your home. They're a fall hazard to kids and the elderly. Plus, they can easily lead to molds and bacteria. When dealing with a damp floor or wet carpet, the first thing you probably do is try and dry it with a floor fan. That, however, isn't actually the most effective way of dealing with such a mess. Instead, what you'd want is a floor blower like the Bauer 1,000 CFM, 1/5 HP Floor Blower from Harbor Freight, a tool you won't find from Ryobi.
Compared to standard fans, this Bauer floor blower pushes air in a specific direction only, so it dries wet areas more quickly. It's powered by a 1/5 HP motor that can put out a maximum flow rate of 1,000 CFM. Normally, you'd use the blower flat on the ground, but it also has a built-in adjustable kickstand to allow you to point it to three other angles (15°, 45°, and 90°) when needed.
Designed with portability in mind, this under-the-radar Bauer tool measures only 13 by 12.9 inches and weighs just 10.5 lb. But although compact, it packs in a convenient feature: two 120V outlets at the side. You can use these to power more blowers (if you want to speed up the drying process) or plug in other accessories, as long as their combined current draw doesn't go over 12A when the blower is off and 9.5A when it's on.
Micro engraver
If you'd ever needed to mark identifying initials on keys, etch labels on wooden drawers, or add decorative designs to wine glasses and ceramic cups, then you might have thought about buying yourself a micro engraver. Unfortunately, that's one tool Ryobi doesn't make, but it is available at Harbor Freight.
The Warrior Cordless Micro Engraver with Diamond-Tipped Ballpoint works just like any other micro engraver. It's shaped like a fountain pen and comes complete with a diamond tip. This makes it ideal for use on hard surfaces like glass, metal, and ceramic, but you can also write it on wood.
Application-wise, the Warrior micro engraver can come in handy for both personal and professional use. It's a nifty addition to your arts and crafts room, where you might need precision for designing detailed artwork on metal nameplates and glassware. You can also have the micro engraver in your workshop, where it's useful for marking serial numbers or other identification on tools and components.
The Warrior micro engraver conveniently runs on two regular AAA batteries, so once the batteries die, it's easy to switch them out. The tool is way more affordable than cordless rotary tools, too, at just $10.
LED headlamp
Ryobi offers all sorts of lighting solutions, from basic flashlights to specialized magnifying clamp lights. But browsing through the brand's lighting lineup, you might notice one common item missing from the range: a headlamp. Harbor Freight, on the other hand, carries a few, one of which is the Braun 700 Lumen Adjustable Rechargeable LED Headlamp.
Rated at IPX4 and designed to withstand water splashes, the Braun headlamp is useful for any indoor or outdoor activity where you need to keep your hands free. Maybe that's working under your car or preparing dinner in your campsite. It can cast light up to a range of 420 feet with its 700 lumen output when set to high mode. Besides illuminating your workspace, you can also use the headlamp (particularly its strobe mode) for warning motorists when you're biking at night or attracting attention in an emergency.
The headlamp comes with a twist-to-zoom selector at the very front. This switches the setting from flood mode — for when you need a wide coverage — to spotlight — for when you want to see further ahead. If you need to illuminate something on the ground, you can also swivel the headlamp down to a 90-degree angle.
In terms of runtime, the headlamp lasts for over 15 hours on low (95 lumens) before needing a recharge. At high (700 lumens), it can run for only about 3.5 hours, but it does charge fast and can reach 100% in two hours.
Chipper shredder
Yard work doesn't stop with just trimming the plants and mowing the grass. You still have to clear away the debris left behind, an eyesore in your otherwise tidy lawn. While this is usually just some sticks and leaves, it's actually tricky to dispose of them once they pile up. A chipper shredder can help you with this job. One of the budget-friendly landscaping options available at Harbor Freight — but not at Ryobi — is the Portland 14 Amp, 1-1/2 in. Capacity Corded Electric Chipper Shredder.
The Portland chipper shredder does two things to make your organic yard waste more manageable: it cuts branches into chips and reduces leaves into fine pieces. It features a 2.25 HP motor, which runs two seven-inch blades at a maximum of 4,300 RPM. This allows the machine to easily handle sticks and twigs as thick as 1.5 inches. For the softer green waste like leaves and clippings, the Portland chipper shredder includes a high-impact push stick to help safely push the debris into the chute. This chipper shredder is pretty heavy at 30 lb., but you can readily push it around the yard as it comes with six-inch wheels.
Dust extractor
Not all vacuums are created equal. There's the regular vacuum for your everyday floor cleanup. Then, there's the dust extractor for deep cleaning areas with finer debris. At first glance, they might look similar, but they actually function differently under the hood. If you're frequently doing DIY renovation and woodworking projects, the dust extractor is the better option. You can check Harbor Freight for this, as Ryobi doesn't make dust extractors, only wet/dry vacuums. One of the highly rated options from the tool retailer is the Hercules 12 Gallon OSHA-Compliant HEPA Dust Extractor.
Equipped with two HEPA filters and a 6.5 HP motor, the Hercules dust extractor helps suck in 99.97% of debris as small as 0.3 microns. It's compliant with Edison Testing Laboratory (ETL) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), so it's safe for use in jobsites, construction areas, or even just your at-home workshop where fine airborne dust is a concern. The machine comes with seven speed settings to let you adjust the suction power depending on your needs. Plus, it already includes several nozzle attachments, such as a brush nozzle, crevice nozzle, floor sweep nozzle, and step nozzle. There's also an extension and elbow wands, an accessory bag, and dust collection bags in the package.
Besides cleaning up dust, the Hercules dust extractor is designed for wet vacuuming too. You just need to take out the filters and dust bags.