This Town May Lose Its T-Mobile Service Because The Company Won't Pay $88k
Cell phone towers are often built, maintained, and even owned by large companies like American Tower and Crown Castle. They typically lease land from individuals, companies, or towns to build the towers and then lease space on those towers to carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon. This does not mean that all cell towers are owned by large companies, however. Cities and towns can greatly benefit from cell tower ownership and the lease agreements that come with it, generating revenue. This is the step the town of Weston, Connecticut, took when it purchased a tower located on a municipal campus at the end of 2024.
After Weston took ownership of the cell phone tower, it began negotiations with the three carriers that previously leased space on it, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. According to Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor, negotiations went well with Verizon and AT&T, with the carriers agreeing to pay $94,000 and $85,000, respectively, every year. T-Mobile reportedly declined the town's proposal of an $88,200 lease and countered with an offer of just over $30,000.
According to the town, T-Mobile has been unwilling to continue negotiations, and in early September 2025, shut down its services on that tower in a move that affected all Weston T-Mobile users, leaving them to wonder if it's time to switch providers.
What does this mean for Weston residents?
Before Weston purchased the cell tower, T-Mobile provided services under a lease with its former owner, Crown Castle, but that lease expired in December 2024. First Selectwoman Nestor said that the company has not paid rent for use of the tower since. Neither T-Mobile nor the town of Weston has disclosed how much the cell phone carrier was paying under its agreement with Crown Castle. T-Mobile released a statement, saying that its "priority is keeping customers in Weston and across Connecticut connected." The carrier confirmed that it is no longer maintaining the site due to the lease change, but has optimized services in nearby sites, and plans to continue negotiations with the town of Weston.
Weston's local news reported that T-Mobile users do not have enough reception to make phone calls, except for emergency 911 calls, though they can text, and that T-Mobile is continuing to bill users despite the service disruption. T-Mobile's coverage map indicates that it is still providing service to Weston. The carrier maintains that it is providing services for Weston residents through other towers; however, residents are reporting diminished coverage. The town does have the right to seek legal action against T-Mobile for failure to pay rent, but it has not yet done so. As negotiations are seemingly at a standstill, First Selectwoman Nestor suggests that residents reach out to T-Mobile directly.