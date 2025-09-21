This Town May Lose Its T-Mobile Service Because The Company Won't Pay $88k

Cell phone towers are often built, maintained, and even owned by large companies like American Tower and Crown Castle. They typically lease land from individuals, companies, or towns to build the towers and then lease space on those towers to carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon. This does not mean that all cell towers are owned by large companies, however. Cities and towns can greatly benefit from cell tower ownership and the lease agreements that come with it, generating revenue. This is the step the town of Weston, Connecticut, took when it purchased a tower located on a municipal campus at the end of 2024.

After Weston took ownership of the cell phone tower, it began negotiations with the three carriers that previously leased space on it, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. According to Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor, negotiations went well with Verizon and AT&T, with the carriers agreeing to pay $94,000 and $85,000, respectively, every year. T-Mobile reportedly declined the town's proposal of an $88,200 lease and countered with an offer of just over $30,000.

According to the town, T-Mobile has been unwilling to continue negotiations, and in early September 2025, shut down its services on that tower in a move that affected all Weston T-Mobile users, leaving them to wonder if it's time to switch providers.