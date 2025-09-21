A Man Left His Cybertruck Plugged In For A Month - Is That Safe?

A recent post on TikTok by a Tesla owner and electric vehicle enthusiast caused a bit of controversy when he left his Cybertruck charging for over a month as he went on vacation. Many EV owners believe that leaving their electric vehicle plugged in can potentially harm the battery and other vehicle components. The truth is a bit different, though. Tesla even recommends that owners keep their vehicles plugged in while away for extended periods of time.

According to Tesla, "The most important way to preserve the high voltage Battery is to LEAVE YOUR VEHICLE PLUGGED IN when you are not using it. This is particularly important if you are not planning to drive your [Tesla] for several weeks." Tesla recommends this because even when your vehicle is left idle, the computer systems in the vehicle will periodically use the battery's energy for system tests and to recharge the low-voltage battery.

It's not just Tesla that makes this recommendation; other manufacturers that make electric vehicles also suggest that EV owners keep their vehicles plugged in. Vietnamese electric vehicle company Vinfast also recommends that owners of its EVs leave their vehicles plugged in while they're away for extended periods of time. Vinfast states that "most modern EVs have sophisticated battery management systems (BMS) that ensure that the battery is charged optimally and help avoid overcharging or undercharging."