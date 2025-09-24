Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Military Truck And Illegally Landing Plane On Base (Twice)

A bizarre series of events took place at a southern California naval installation recently that has many scratching their heads. The story begins with an aviation hobbyist, 37-year-old Andrew Kyle White, who took to the skies in his small aircraft. This wasn't one of the most popular single-engine planes like a Cessna, it was instead a GlaStar airplane, which is built from a kit made up of hundreds of pieces. What could've been an uneventful flight in October of 2023, became anything but, as the San Diego man set his sights on San Clemente Island, which is owned by the U.S. Navy, some 65 miles off the coast of California.

He landed at a naval airstrip on the island. White then received what amounted to a warning in the form of a letter he was required to sign, which essentially stated that it's against federal law to go San Clemente Island without prior permission from the U.S. Navy. The letter then reminded the pilot not to come back to the area.

Not only did he go back less than a year later, but he upped the ante in terms of the number of crimes committed. Upon landing again on the restricted island, White then stole a nearby Ford F-150 belonging to the Navy, and proceeded to destroy several security gates. He then apparently got the truck stuck at some point, and began walking around until he was spotted on security cameras the following morning and apprehended.