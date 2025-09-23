Why Florida's Only 'No-Fly Zone' Is Over Walt Disney World

Many Americans became familiar with the term "no-fly zone" following the 9/11 attacks, when one was established around Washington, D.C., but the concept is not much older than that. The first no-fly zone was actually imposed in Iraq in 1991 as part of the cease-fire agreement that ended the Gulf War. These areas of restricted airspace, called Temporary Flight Restrictions by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are safety measures that prevent aircraft of all types and sizes from getting too close to specific areas. They make it easier to identify aircraft that could pose a threat. A no-fly zone doesn't always mean that no planes can fly over that area. Sometimes planes are allowed at 3,000 feet or above, but this would still restrict most commercial planes.

It's hard to pin down how many no-fly zones there are in the U.S. because, as the FAA terminology implies, they are often not permanent. Many of the areas of restricted airspace are around military installations, like Camp David in Maryland and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, but there are a few no-fly zones that will likely surprise you. Kennedy Space Center in Florida is one — at least during rocket launches — but did you know that when you visit Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, you're protected by a no-fly zone? The restriction is officially in place as an anti-terrorism measure, but there are additional benefits for the Most Magical Place on Earth.