Horsepower Scrubber: Can You Use This Gadget To Clean Your Car?

If you want to clean your car with the Horsepower Scrubber, it's a good idea to only use the microfiber attachment, especially if you're concerned about the paint. The scouring sponge, flat brush, and cone brush are entirely likely to scratch paint, given their abrasive nature. The same could be said for the stainless steel brush, considering these brushes are typically used for only the most stubborn, hard-to-remove paint and stains. Though some claim to have used those brushes on their vehicles without issue, if you're going to use a Horsepower Scrubber on yours, it's wise to be extra sure you have only the safest attachment on before getting started.

At the same time, even though the microfiber polisher should be safe to use — unlike the tools or materials you should avoid when washing a car — it could turn out to be a problem all the same. While soft on their own, microfiber cloths are good at getting dirt, small rocks, and other forms of grit trapped within them. Power up the Horsepower with a dirty or contaminated microfiber attachment, and there's a good chance that the debris will cause some scratches when it contacts your car's paint. With that in mind, it's in your best interest to look over the polisher attachment before using it and remove anything stuck to it.

On paper, the Horsepower Scrubber seems like a pretty solid and efficient way to clean your car thoroughly. However, if you use the wrong attachment or don't ensure the cleanliness of the correct one, the device could harm more than it helps.