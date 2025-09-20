DeWalt 60V Max Backpack Blower: Everything You Should Know About This Powerful Tool
With autumn nearly here, there's about to be a lot more yardwork to get done. The rakes and bags will have to come out, cleaning up all of the dead leaves falling on walkways and driveways. Fortunately, all of the major tool brands out there, including DeWalt, have products that can make leaf cleanup just a bit easier. For example, DeWalt's 60V Max brushless cordless backpack blower is advertised as a powerful way to blow debris away without the need for cords or gas.
As the name suggests, DeWalt's 60V cordless backpack blower — a brand new addition to DeWalt's product lineup — is a wearable tool. It comes connected to an adjustable padded harness that wraps around the waist and shoulders. It draws power from two 60-volt batteries. DeWalt also offers it as part of two kits, if you need more than just the blower alone: one kit comes with two 60V 15Ah batteries and two chargers, while the other comes with two 60V 12Ah batteries and two chargers.
This is the most basic overview of what DeWalt's new 60V Max cordless backpack blower is all about. It's in the finer details where you can best determine if it's one of the DeWalt tools you could use to whip your yard back into shape, or not a necessity at all.
What DeWalt's 60V backpack blower can do
DeWalt's 60V backpack blower comes with some interesting add-ons to enhance the user experience. It can operate in two different modes, turbo mode or ECO mode, depending on your preference, and it has a variable speed trigger with a lock to keep it at your desired output. Adding to the customization is the attachable concentrator nozzle to focus airflow toward stuck-on debris. The blower also features an LED dashboard, which gives you real-time information about the blower's performance.
Professionals may also benefit from the blower's compatibility with DeWalt Tool Connect. This allows the blower to send data to DeWalt's Site Manager app, which lets users track and manage units used on the jobsite. Of course, it should be noted that the DeWalt Tool Connect chip needed to use this functionality is sold separately. DeWalt covers the 60V backpack blower with a 3-year limited warranty, 1 year of free service, and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. Otherwise, information is scarce regarding this new blower's power level, so it remains to be seen how it measures up to DeWalt's current strongest blower.
DeWalt's new 60V backpack blower looks to be a capable and full-featured tool, at least based on the information the company provides. Hopefully, as it becomes a more widely used product, customers will find it to be a strong addition to their DeWalt arsenal.