DeWalt 60V Max Backpack Blower: Everything You Should Know About This Powerful Tool

With autumn nearly here, there's about to be a lot more yardwork to get done. The rakes and bags will have to come out, cleaning up all of the dead leaves falling on walkways and driveways. Fortunately, all of the major tool brands out there, including DeWalt, have products that can make leaf cleanup just a bit easier. For example, DeWalt's 60V Max brushless cordless backpack blower is advertised as a powerful way to blow debris away without the need for cords or gas.

As the name suggests, DeWalt's 60V cordless backpack blower — a brand new addition to DeWalt's product lineup — is a wearable tool. It comes connected to an adjustable padded harness that wraps around the waist and shoulders. It draws power from two 60-volt batteries. DeWalt also offers it as part of two kits, if you need more than just the blower alone: one kit comes with two 60V 15Ah batteries and two chargers, while the other comes with two 60V 12Ah batteries and two chargers.

This is the most basic overview of what DeWalt's new 60V Max cordless backpack blower is all about. It's in the finer details where you can best determine if it's one of the DeWalt tools you could use to whip your yard back into shape, or not a necessity at all.