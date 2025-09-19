Samsung May Have Just Clinched The Title For 'Worst Refrigerator' With This New Strategy

Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator series is notable due to its internet connectivity and built-in touchscreens. Though many balked at the idea of having another internet-connected device in the kitchen, the appeal for families is obvious: It can be a central hub to quickly add items to a shopping list, view recipes, and perform other tasks that would otherwise require pulling out your phone. For that reason, some might argue that the Family Hub fridge is one of the many smart devices that can improve a kitchen, making it worth its premium $1,800 price tag. Samsung had reassured potential buyers that it had no plans to include advertisements on its fridges, which may have influenced many purchases. Now things have changed, and existing owners are not happy.

Despite paying that premium price, users will start seeing these advertisements during idle times, and the only option they'll have is to dismiss the ads they don't want to see again. Samsung explained in its statement to Android Authority that "[The] ad design format may change depending on Family Hub personalization options for the Cover Screen, and advertising will not appear when Cover Screen displays Art Mode or picture albums."

It remains unclear at this time which specific Family Hub refrigerator models will receive this update, and how broadly Samsung will deploy it during the pilot program. If you're interested in a smart fridge of your own but don't want to buy a Samsung fridge, we've ranked some of the best smart fridge brands currently on the market.