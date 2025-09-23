What Made The Chevy Astro Van An Iconic Family Car (And Why People Still Want One Decades Later)

The Chevy Astro became a memorable family vehicle due to its expansive interior, rear Dutch door design, brawny towing capacity, and all-wheel drive capability. There was the Astro Passenger, and Astro Cargo Van, but for families it didn't matter. This was because the 90's saw a surge in van conversions, and the Astro Cargo was a perfect foundation to build in things like sleeping areas and TV's, elevating a family road trip.

While the final Astro rolled off the assembly line in 2005, there are still drivers clamoring to get their hands on a new one. With enthusiasts creating a campaign to encourage Chevy to start making them again, including a Bring Back The Astro website, which includes a video and link to a petition that has garnered over 3,000 signatures. Many fans got excited when images of a potential new model surfaced on social media, with some asking, "is Chevrolet really bringing back the Astro van in 2025?" Although the pictures didn't end up being what fans had hoped.

In the years since the van was discontinued, it has become a popular choice for overlanding, which combines off-roading, camping, and lengthy distances. The ease with which these Astro vans can be modified make them a great choice for overnighting in remote areas.