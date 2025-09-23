The Very First Ford Mustang Is Still Around, And It's Worth A Fortune

Sometimes, a car becomes more than just a car as it ages. They become cultural icons, like the original Mini, the Ford Model T, and the Ford Mustang. The problem is, at the time of launch, these cars are usually just cars, and so the earliest and purest examples of them are generally given no special treatment. As time goes by and the importance of them becomes recognized, automakers and collectors alike scramble to find the earliest surviving examples in an effort to preserve them.

Ford wanted to keep the first-ever Mustang, which carried the vehicle identification number (VIN) 5F08F100001, but there was a problem: it had been sold. See, the first Mustang ever made was a preproduction car, never intended for sale. It should have been shipped back to Ford's base in Dearborn, Michigan, where, in all likelihood, it may have been scrapped. However, Ford wanted every dealer to have a Mustang as a display model, and this particular Mustang was sent to George G.R. Parsons' Ford dealership in Newfoundland, where young salesman Harry Phillips was employed at the time.

One day, a customer, Capt. Stanley Tucker, expressed to Phillips his desire to buy the Mustang. It was quite possibly the easiest sale Phillips would ever make, but a few weeks later, it became apparent it was one sale Ford wished he had never actually made. Ford wanted the car back, but there was nothing Phillips or the dealer could do — it was out running free with Tucker at the helm. Very few pre-production Mustangs exist today, and chassis two — a coupe — commanded bids in the multiple hundreds of thousands some years ago, highlighting the importance and value of these remarkable early survivors.