Is Kobalt's Viral Electric Lawn Mower Any Good? Here's What Users Say

While everyone enjoys the experience of looking at a freshly manicured lawn, the reality is that getting there can take a lot of effort, especially if you're looking at several acres of grass that need regular trimming. Given this, many companies have stepped up and developed tools that can bring order back into overgrown lawns, such as blower, trimmers, and, of course, lawn mowers. In fact, in recent times, the Kobalt Gen4 40-Volt 20-Inch Cordless Push Mower made waves on TikTok for several reasons.

In February 2024, House Digest reported that multiple TikTok creators were sharing that the cordless Kobalt lawn mower was a big step up from gas-powered models. Among the many reasons listed by TikTok users, they mentioned how it could be turned on almost instantly with just a button and didn't bother pets and neighbors as much because it generated less noise. However, even before Kobalt's 40V Electric Lawn Mower went viral, the Lowe's brand has long been known for its lawn mower offerings. In fact, we've even included it in our list of most reliable push lawn mowers in the past, joining the ranks of other major manufacturers like Husqvarna, Honda, and Troy-Bilt.

Designed primarily for flat areas that range from a quarter to half an acre, it has a 20-inch mower deck width and 19.5-inch cut width. As for its cutting height, Kobalt mentions that this electric lawn mower can manage between 1.25 inches and 4 inches. Here's what people have to say about it.