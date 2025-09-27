Is Kobalt's Viral Electric Lawn Mower Any Good? Here's What Users Say
While everyone enjoys the experience of looking at a freshly manicured lawn, the reality is that getting there can take a lot of effort, especially if you're looking at several acres of grass that need regular trimming. Given this, many companies have stepped up and developed tools that can bring order back into overgrown lawns, such as blower, trimmers, and, of course, lawn mowers. In fact, in recent times, the Kobalt Gen4 40-Volt 20-Inch Cordless Push Mower made waves on TikTok for several reasons.
In February 2024, House Digest reported that multiple TikTok creators were sharing that the cordless Kobalt lawn mower was a big step up from gas-powered models. Among the many reasons listed by TikTok users, they mentioned how it could be turned on almost instantly with just a button and didn't bother pets and neighbors as much because it generated less noise. However, even before Kobalt's 40V Electric Lawn Mower went viral, the Lowe's brand has long been known for its lawn mower offerings. In fact, we've even included it in our list of most reliable push lawn mowers in the past, joining the ranks of other major manufacturers like Husqvarna, Honda, and Troy-Bilt.
Designed primarily for flat areas that range from a quarter to half an acre, it has a 20-inch mower deck width and 19.5-inch cut width. As for its cutting height, Kobalt mentions that this electric lawn mower can manage between 1.25 inches and 4 inches. Here's what people have to say about it.
What do people like about the Kobalt Electric Lawn Mower?
As of writing, more than 1,500 Lowe's customers have rated the Kobalt Gen4 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower 4.3 stars on average. Additionally, Lowe's notes that 76% of reviewers like this lawn mower enough to recommend it. As for what people loved about it, several users have mentioned that this particular lawn mower helped them shift from gas to electric-powered units. Because of this, there are a lot of comparisons with their experiences using gas-powered products, which are benefits that other electric lawn tools also share.
For example, there were several users who cited its quietness, wherein someone even said they could have conversations while cutting grass. In addition, people pointed out that while it may not have the same power as gas-powered models, it does make up for the fact that it doesn't smell, doesn't need oil changing, and carburetor maintenance. Not to mention, one person shared that it helped them manage their carpal tunnel with its reduced vibration. Satisfied users also shared how they like its ease of maneuvering, which they've attributed to its adjustable handle and lightweight design. Plus, someone even said it was manageable even when mowing up a hill. Similarly, there were positive comments about how it folds up nicely, and there were a lot of buyers who praised how it's easy to use straight out of the box and how the adjustable height is ideal if you don't want to cut your grass too short.
Where do people think the Kobalt Electric Lawn Mower needs improvement?
Among the negative, 1-star comments for this push lawn mower, the critical feedback was primarily regarding battery issues, such as leakage and working inconsistently. Some users also mentioned how it takes a long time to fully charge the battery, but this is a concern for the broader Kobalt 40V battery system. Apart from this, there were some concerns about its performance, such as lifting the grass, which impacts the desired cutting height. Additionally, there were several negative comments about its ability to manage thick or wet grass, which people have stated activates the safety or kill switch by accident. Among reviews, there were also peppered concerns about how it can cut the grass in an uneven way and a tendency for the blade to clog.
As for durability, there were instances of the unit's rear wheel arriving damaged. But on a more serious note, one person shared that they experienced electrocution and a loss of consciousness due to what they claim to be poor insulation. For those concerned about fire safety, Kobalt does have a history of recalling its 40V push lawn mowers due to their fire risk. However, it's not for this particular unit (KPM 1040A-03), but for a different, older model. In 2017, 40V Kobalt lawn mowers with model KM2040X-06 and date codes from April 14, 2014 through May 14, 2015, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Methdology
While Kobalt's larger power tools have gotten mixed reviews, the Gen4 40V Push Lawn Mower has been received more positively. Because of this, we referenced both its average rating and critical feedback from actual customers on the official Lowe's website.
To help you make an informed decision, we also included features that users praised. In particular, we took note of its known safety issues, so you can determine if they're worth the risk of not. Lastly, for people concerned about manufacturing quality, we reviewed recall information about a previous iteration of this model due to concerns about it being a fire hazard.