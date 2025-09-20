What To Know Before Installing A Hood Pin On Your Muscle Car

The most common hood pin format is torsion pins paired with matching cotter pins or similar clips, but you can find newer ones with push-button or other quick-release mechanisms. Whichever type you choose, the most important step of the installation is choosing a spot to mount the vertical pins. The radiator core support, frame, and motor mount brackets can provide helpful mounting points, just make sure you pick an accessible spot away from any moving engine parts.

Welding the bolt directly onto the mounting points is a good choice, and some hood pins can be threaded or bolted into the holes for the hood stops. Either way, make sure your measurements are precise and all the hardware is properly aligned and distributed. You'll also have to account for the pin's mounting angle and the thickness of the hood. Once the bolts are mounted, put a drop of thread locker or marking paint on the tip of each one and slowly lower the hood until the paint has transferred and you can see exactly where to drill the holes. Avoid these common drilling mistakes, and replace any damaged or rusted fasteners.

Make sure you have the right drill bit or cutting tools for your hood; fiberglass, carbon fiber, aluminum, and steel each have different structural properties. The hardware you use and how tight you torque it will also depend on the hood material, and every choice will be a compromise between convenience, economy, and durability. Once everything is mounted, you might need to adjust the hood hinges to line it all up and make sure the hood closes securely. Work slowly and deliberately and adjust as you go, since poorly fitted hood pins aren't good for much more than nonexistent ones.