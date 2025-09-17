Milwaukee's M12 Portable Inflator Starter Kit Is $210 Off At Home Depot Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no doubt that Milwaukee is one of the best power tool brands on the market. The company has a proven track record for producing a wide range of powerful and reliable products at prices that are competitive with other high-end brands, including Makita and DeWalt. This has given the brand a dedicated following of collectors among working professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. That said, building up a tool collection from any brand can be expensive, so it often pays to keep an eye out for sales and bundle deals that can help you pad out your selection of tools without breaking the bank.

As of this writing, Home Depot is selling a Milwaukee M12 Portable Inflator Starter Kit (model: 2475-20-48-59-2420P) for just $129.00. That discount represents a colossal 62% savings over the kit's original MSRP, which the company has listed at a value of $339.00. This is exciting news for fans of Milwaukee who might find themselves in need of a quality inflator, but those who are interested in this kit might want to learn a little bit more about it.

You might want to hear what comes in the kit when you buy it, how much it would cost if you were to purchase each of the included items separately, and what you'll be able to do with the kit once you have it.