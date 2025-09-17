Milwaukee's M12 Portable Inflator Starter Kit Is $210 Off At Home Depot Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no doubt that Milwaukee is one of the best power tool brands on the market. The company has a proven track record for producing a wide range of powerful and reliable products at prices that are competitive with other high-end brands, including Makita and DeWalt. This has given the brand a dedicated following of collectors among working professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. That said, building up a tool collection from any brand can be expensive, so it often pays to keep an eye out for sales and bundle deals that can help you pad out your selection of tools without breaking the bank.
As of this writing, Home Depot is selling a Milwaukee M12 Portable Inflator Starter Kit (model: 2475-20-48-59-2420P) for just $129.00. That discount represents a colossal 62% savings over the kit's original MSRP, which the company has listed at a value of $339.00. This is exciting news for fans of Milwaukee who might find themselves in need of a quality inflator, but those who are interested in this kit might want to learn a little bit more about it.
You might want to hear what comes in the kit when you buy it, how much it would cost if you were to purchase each of the included items separately, and what you'll be able to do with the kit once you have it.
What comes in Milwaukee's M12 Portable Inflator Starter Kit?
So, what would come in the box if you were to drive over to Home Depot today and pick up one of these kits for yourself? The first item is, of course, the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator (2475-20). This is a highly rated light-duty inflator that comes with a ball inflation needle, Presta chuck, Schrader chuck, and an inflator nozzle. It's also available on its own at Ace Hardware and Acme Tools , where it retails for $129.00, but that's without the addition of anything else that comes in the kit.
This is already considered a bargain by many, since the M12 Compact Inflator is often ranked among the top cheap Milwaukee tools that are must-haves for working on cars, but by purchasing this deal at Home Depot, you are getting the Inflator and the rest of the kit all for the same price that you would pay for the standalone tool.
This kit also includes a Milwaukee M12 Charger, which Home Depot sells for $45.10 on its own, and two of the Milwaukee M12 Redlithium CP2.0 batteries, which Home Depot currently has going for $64.97 a piece. Those alone add up to a practical value of $175.04, which would be a significant discount, as well.
What can you do with the Milwaukee M12 Portable Inflator?
The primary tool that comes in this kit is useful for a variety of different applications. There might be a handful of more powerful inflators on the market, but the Milwaukee M12 Portable Inflator is rated to deliver over 120 PSI. This isn't as strong as the company's M18 Inflator model, which can reach a PSI of up to 150, but it gives it the ability to rapidly provide air to car tires, LT truck tires, and compact equipment tires.
In fact, Milwaukee claims that the tool's high-efficiency motor and pump are able to top off car tires in less than a minute. The unit company's patented TrueFill Auto shut-off technology also helps to make sure you don't accidentally overfill them. According to the brand, it "delivers highly accurate pressure, protects from overfill, and automatically senses speed of fill to deliver precise shut-off at the desired PSI."
The device itself has a backlit LCD screen for displaying these readings, anti-vibration feet to help the inflator stay in place, and a 26-inch hose with an all-brass Schrader chuck to give you a bit of reach and ensure that you're clamping on tight. The addition of the charger and two extra batteries makes this an exceptionally good buy. Not only can you use these to power the Inflator, but you can also use them to open the door to Milwaukee's entire line of M12 tools.