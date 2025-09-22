Just How Much Weight Can A 3.0L EcoDiesel Engine Tow?

Discontinued back in 2023, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine was an impressive powerplant with a large towing capacity, especially under the hood of the Ram 1500. Relatively small in displacement compared to the 5.7-liter V8 and the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI powerplant that were offered in the same year, the EcoDiesel engine had more towing power than you might expect for something with such a small size. This engine only produced 260 horsepower, but like most diesels, it made up for that power with gobs of torque: 480 pound-feet, to be exact. That's more torque than what was produced by both the standard 3.6-liter gasoline-powered V6 and the 5.7-liter V8.

If the diesel powertrain was matched with the right version of the Ram 1500, this torque helped the vehicle reach a towing capacity as high as 12,560 pounds. Even up against trucks like the newest Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, that's a competitive towing capability. The EcoDiesel lived up to its name, too. It was the most efficient powertrain you could get in the Ram 1500 in 2023, with an estimated 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). That's better fuel economy than any powertrain option offered in Ram 1500 models today.