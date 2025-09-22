Just How Much Weight Can A 3.0L EcoDiesel Engine Tow?
Discontinued back in 2023, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine was an impressive powerplant with a large towing capacity, especially under the hood of the Ram 1500. Relatively small in displacement compared to the 5.7-liter V8 and the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI powerplant that were offered in the same year, the EcoDiesel engine had more towing power than you might expect for something with such a small size. This engine only produced 260 horsepower, but like most diesels, it made up for that power with gobs of torque: 480 pound-feet, to be exact. That's more torque than what was produced by both the standard 3.6-liter gasoline-powered V6 and the 5.7-liter V8.
If the diesel powertrain was matched with the right version of the Ram 1500, this torque helped the vehicle reach a towing capacity as high as 12,560 pounds. Even up against trucks like the newest Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, that's a competitive towing capability. The EcoDiesel lived up to its name, too. It was the most efficient powertrain you could get in the Ram 1500 in 2023, with an estimated 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). That's better fuel economy than any powertrain option offered in Ram 1500 models today.
The 3.0L EcoDiesel engine was used in other towing vehicles, too
The Ram 1500 was naturally the best fit for the big towing number provided by the EcoDiesel engine, but this powerplant was available in other products as well. Ram's sister company, Jeep, also took advantage of the engine via the Wrangler and Gladiator. The Wrangler EcoDiesel was available until 2023 and put out similar power numbers: 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Maximum towing capacity on the Wrangler was much smaller, but that's more a function of its size and capability compared to the Ram. Nevertheless, the Wrangler could tow as much as 3,500 pounds with the EcoDiesel. Fuel economy went up though, seeing as how the Wrangler was (and still is) much smaller than the Ram 1500. The Wrangler EcoDiesel has an estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg (22 city/29 highway).
The Gladiator, which is still a highly-capable off-road pickup these days, also used the EcoDiesel back in 2023. It shared the Wrangler's power ratings (260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet), but the longer wheelbase and stronger underpinnings gave the Gladiator a greater towing capacity. With the EcoDiesel powertrain, the Gladiator could tow a maximum of 6,500 pounds. With the right axle ratio, other Gladiator engines maxed out at 7,700 pounds, but the EcoDiesel's rating was still very respectable for its class. It was also the most efficient Gladiator in the lineup with an estimated 24 mpg combined — 5 mpg better than the standard V6.