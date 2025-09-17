Tony Stewart Confirms Comeback After NHRA Crash – Here's When He'll Race Again

Tony Stewart, a big name in many fields of motorsports including NASCAR and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Top Fuel, was involved in a crash during an NHRA event on Sunday where he and fellow competitor Doug Kalitta collided at speeds of over 300 miles per hour. Both drivers, fortunately, walked away from the crash with only minor injuries. Stewart did, however, lose consciousness during the crash and reportedly does not have any recollection of what happened leading up to the accident or shortly after.

Despite what was surely a rattling event, Stewart hasn't seemed to be too shaken up about the ordeal. He still plans to be back in the cockpit for the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals event in Concord, North Carolina this weekend. The NHRA's site lists Stewart as number 14 in the Top Fuel Dragster event, and he is scheduled to be driving the Direct Connection/Dodge car. Alitta, the other driver and an NHRA champion in his own right, will also be competing with the number 2 Mac Tools/Toyota car.