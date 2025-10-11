Solar Storms Are More Frequent In 2025 - Here's How They May Affect You

For a long stretch of time, scientists were under the impression that our star was slowly entering hibernation. Known as the "deep solar minimum," this period started in the 1980s and ended in 2008. Some people believed this was the beginning of an era of little activity on the sun that would last for hundreds of years. Then, in 2008, the sun did something strange and shook itself awake.

Ever since, it has been increasingly active. Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have seen more plasma explosions and stronger magnetic fields in recent years, which indicates more solar activity. This means more solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and geomagnetic storms can happen more frequently, too. There's already evidence of this: Last year, the sun erupted in the strongest solar storm in more than 20 years, making the northern lights visible as far south as Mexico.

Of course, the beautiful auroras we see on Earth are only part of the story. Solar storms can seriously disrupt and destroy the technology we use every day. Power grids, GPS, and radio signals are particularly susceptible to the sun's flares. These solar storms also hinder NASA's Artemis mission, which aims to send astronauts back to the Moon and eventually send crews to Mars. As a result, space agencies are working to improve their forecasts so they can get ready for a future of worse weather in space.