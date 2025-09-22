Yes, Home Depot Does Sell Roku Devices (And Here's How Much They Cost)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Streaming devices like Roku are popular for many reasons. Some users have older TVs that don't offer built-in apps, while others opt for a plug-in option that offers more content and faster performance. Whatever the reason, fewer than half of Americans still have cable or satellite TV service according to a May 2025 survey taken by All About Cookies, resulting in the traction of Roku's many best-selling items.

Consumers pick Roku's products over competitors, like the Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV, due to their low price and simplicity. They offer fast streaming and work well wirelessly, even over longer distances. Its interface is fairly simple, even for the tech illiterate, and many of the remotes have voice control. This is on top of the many hidden features Roku has to offer.

Home Depot may not seem like an obvious choice for streaming devices, but the big box store carries several brands, including Roku. You can order off its website for home delivery while some locations carry them in-store. As of this writing, Home Depot offers five Roku products at MSRP prices. However, there are only a few perks to getting one from the home improvement store.