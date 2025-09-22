Yes, Home Depot Does Sell Roku Devices (And Here's How Much They Cost)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Streaming devices like Roku are popular for many reasons. Some users have older TVs that don't offer built-in apps, while others opt for a plug-in option that offers more content and faster performance. Whatever the reason, fewer than half of Americans still have cable or satellite TV service according to a May 2025 survey taken by All About Cookies, resulting in the traction of Roku's many best-selling items.
Consumers pick Roku's products over competitors, like the Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV, due to their low price and simplicity. They offer fast streaming and work well wirelessly, even over longer distances. Its interface is fairly simple, even for the tech illiterate, and many of the remotes have voice control. This is on top of the many hidden features Roku has to offer.
Home Depot may not seem like an obvious choice for streaming devices, but the big box store carries several brands, including Roku. You can order off its website for home delivery while some locations carry them in-store. As of this writing, Home Depot offers five Roku products at MSRP prices. However, there are only a few perks to getting one from the home improvement store.
Why buy at Home Depot?
If you're already at Home Depot and need a new streaming device, there's no reason not to toss one in your cart. The retailer currently carries Roku's base Streaming Stick for $29.99, the Streaming Stick Plus for $39.99, and the 4K Streaming Stick for $49.99. Keep in mind that these are list prices supplied by Roku itself, so if you don't need the device right away, you may want to shop around.
Home Depot may be your destination if you're on the hunt for an older model Roku. As of September 2025, both the Roku Express and Roku Express 4K can be found on its shelves, for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively. Roku discontinued the Express line in April 2025 and no longer sells it on the official company website. The Express will only be available at retailers such as Home Depot while supplies last. Both can be ordered for home delivery and may be on the shelf at your local Home Depot.
While the chain does not have a rewards program for the general shopper, contractor and other professionals signed up for the Home Depot Pro Xtra Loyalty Program may earn points from their Roku purchase. For most consumers, however, conveinence is the biggest benefit to picking up a new Roku device from Home Depot.