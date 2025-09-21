Airplane Tech Actually Powered Kawasaki's Very First Motorcycle - Here's How

These days, Kawasaki is best known as a manufacturer of motorcycles with a manufacturing presence across the globe. However, its heritage stretches back to 1878, when the company's founder — Shozo Kawasaki — established a shipbuilding yard in Tokyo. This was the genesis of a business empire that would ultimately produce locomotives, submarines, and aircraft. The aircraft department was established following WWI, after the then-president of Kawasaki, Kojiro Matsukata, was impressed by the use of planes during the war. Kawasaki produced its first airplane in 1922.

Of course, when a company has fingers in so many pies, there are bound to be instances where the technology from one area of expertise can be used in another. This is what happened when Kawasaki entered the motorcycle business. The first Kawasaki motorcycle rolled off the production line in 1960, but the company's involvement in the motorcycle business predates this. Kawasaki's aircraft division had turned its hand to motorcycle engines in 1949, and by 1953, had begun mass production of the air-cooled KE-1 motorcycle engine.

By 1960, the KB-5 version of the engine was being manufactured by the Kawasaki Aircraft Company in Kobe. Originally, this engine featured in the Meihatsu B7, before powering Kawasaki's first bike, the underappreciated Kawasaki B8-125. As might be expected, the expertise gained from developing and manufacturing airplane engines was noticeable in these early engines, notably in their lightweight construction and air cooling.