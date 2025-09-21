Is Ryobi's Storm Kit Any Good Or Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

It seems like nearly every week there's another story in the news about a massive storm causing wind damage, severe flooding, or worse. Whether because of summer thunderstorms, winter blizzards, or anything in between, you'll want to keep your home and family prepared by stocking up on emergency gear and essential gadgets for storm season. Ryobi's Storm Kit is one way to purchase multiple devices in a single bundle to save time and money.

The Ryobi 18V One+ Storm Kit (model PCL1307K1) has a list price of $129 and includes three cordless products, a 2Ah battery to power them, a charger, and a bag to store them all together. The three 18V tools are Ryobi's LED Area Light (PCL662B), 150 Watt Battery Inverter (RYI150BG), and Compact Bluetooth Radio/Speaker (PCL600). Buying these three products individually would cost you $150, so you're already saving money with the bundle even before factoring in the battery, charger, and tool bag.

It's easy to see why each of the three items would be useful in a storm, particularly if the power goes out. The inverter would allow you to keep things like phones and tablets charged, while the radio would be vital for hearing the latest weather updates. The LED light is a safer option than using candles to see in the dark. But are Ryobi's inverter, radio, and light worth buying over other similar products? Lifehacker believes so, calling Ryobi's Storm Kit "a must-have for weather emergencies," though this is seemingly based on the bundle's specs rather than hands-on experience. To know for sure whether it's worth its price, here is a closer look at what actual users are saying about Ryobi's Storm Kit.