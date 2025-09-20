How Reliable Are Honda Snowblowers? Here's What Owners Say
Honda has a stellar reputation for reliability. The manufacturer is behind some of the most reliable engines ever made, while its vehicles are among the most coveted on the second hand market, with its best used models running for hundreds of thousands of miles. However, the brand hasn't always achieved a perfect score.
Along with some of the biggest car flops in the company's history, Honda's other product ventures have been met with their fair share of criticism. When it comes to Honda snowblowers, however, reviews uphold the brand's reliable image. The biggest gripe owners have is the price tag. Ranging between $2,600 and $9,000, these machines aren't cheap. While some think the high cost indicates a low return on investment, most criticisms have little to do with performance. For instance, in one 2016 discussion on SnowBlowerForum.com, a potential buyer asked, "Why are Honda snow blowers rated poorly?" The top answers all agreed that the lofty price was to blame.
But for those that need powerful, reliable machines, the investment is worth it, with experienced users touting Honda's capability and longevity over all others. However, snowblower forums typically highlight competing options like Toro, Troy-Bilt, and Ariens. There's a good reason for this: While other manufacturers offer cheaper residential blowers, Honda's are commercial-rated machines. Thankfully, most who have used Honda snowblowers love them.
Reliability across Honda's snowblower catalog
While many consider Honda snowblowers as high-end, reliable machines, some are more popular than others. The company's selection is categorized under different stages as with most snowblowers. These are differentiated by single- (HS) and two-stage (HSS) designs, as well as if they use auger-assist, wheel, or tractor-style track self-propel systems. More advanced features means more money, which may explain why some claim the HS is better. One Snowblower Forum reviewer said, "HS models are less problematic," in reference to their single-stage HS724.
However, both HS and HSS blowers are well-regarded. On Reddit, one user wrote how their used single-stroke tracked HS828 was strong enough to tackle snow piles several feet deep. Similarly satisfied Redditor u/QuantumBobb shared that their HSS724, "is 15 years old and fires on the first pull no matter what." One blogger noted that their two-stage 928 was not only easy to start, but didn't require much maintenance.
Adding to their appeal are that many Honda snowblowers are manufactured in the United States. Most tellingly of North Americans' love for them is the Facebook fan page Honda Snowblower Enthusiasts. Considering the group has over 6,300 members as of this writing, it's hard to argue against the machine's popularity. Unsurprisingly, many of its biggest fans come from states like Minnesota, where snowstorms are measured in feet.
Our methodology when comparing owner opinions
Customer ratings on retailer sites, such as those from Home Depot and Acme Tools, can provide solid insight into the reliability of a product. However, feedback on such platforms isn't always the most valuable, since more often than not, such comments are made shortly after the purchase is made. It also isn't uncommon for retailers to curate reviews for specific purposes.
Therefore, the long-term reliability of a product is best understood from owners that purchased their snowblower years earlier. For our research, our main focus was on forum sites, such as Reddit and SnowBlowerForum.com. You can also get experienced opinions from blogs and YouTube, where owners give their reflections without retailer influence.