Why China And The US Make Models Of Each Other's Tanks

China and the United States produce a lot of tanks, whether for domestic use or foreign sales. For the U.S., the main piece of armor is the famed M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank, while China's primary tank is the Type-99 Main Battle Tank, though it introduced the new Type 100 at the Victory Day Parade in 2025. Each country makes these in large numbers, but lately, they've also been producing the others' armor ... sort of.

Both the U.S. and China have been building full-scale replicas of one another's tanks, and for a sad but good reason. In August 2021, a model of the Type 99-A MBT was seen in the States, and about a month after this, a remote-controlled model of the M1A2 Abrams MBT was seen at an arms show in China, raising the question, why? The answer is simple: the U.S. and China are preparing for a war against one another. Such a conflict is expected to be as big or bigger than World War II.

While nobody wants a massive war between two superpowers to break out, many in the East and West believe it's likely. As a result, preparing for such a conflict means adapting to fighting the other side's weapon systems, including tanks. For this reason, both nations have built mock-ups and working replicas of the other's tanks and additional equipment. This is to test battle strategies and adapt to ensure victory should the worst happen, and the practice is unlikely to end anytime soon.