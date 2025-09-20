A DeWalt Grinder Can't Be Used As A Polisher - Here's What To Use Instead
When you've got an unsightly spot on your car that you can't seem to work out with just a rag, your first inclination will be to bust out the power tools. A little rotational action is a great way to work those stubborn scuffs off of your favorite vehicle, not to mention apply the best car wax for a little extra professional shine. Notice, however, that we say "a little" rotational action. That's because there is such a thing as too much rotation for polishing purposes, such as the kind produced by a grinder tool.
It's not a huge leap of logic to try and use a DeWalt tool like a power grinder, specifically a handheld angle grinder, to get rid of scuffs. It's a similar kind of tool, with a speedy, rotating head. However, the problem with trying to use a grinder for polishing is that a grinder spins way too fast, and its head is far too abrasive. If you try to buff out a spot on your car with something like that, you're likely to just make an even bigger spot, if not grind off your paint entirely. Instead of trying to make do with the wrong tool, it would be better to just invest in a proper polishing tool, which DeWalt also sells.
Use a dedicated polisher with variable speed instead
A polishing tool like the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Variable Speed Rotary Polisher is, if you'll pardon our stating the obvious, a much better choice for polishing work than a grinder tool. That particular model of polisher has a variable speed trigger, allowing you to control the rate at which the head spins. With trigger adjustments, you can get speeds ranging from 800 to 2,200 RPM, which can handle basic stain removal and buffing.
By contrast, a DeWalt grinder, such as the 20V XR Variable Speed Angle Grinder, has way too much muscle. Even if it's also technically a variable speed tool, this angle grinder spins up to a maximum of 9,000 RPM, exponentially more than the polisher's maximum speed. Even if you try your best to keep the speed down, it would only take a small twitch to grind the hood of your car into a splotchy mess. That's not even mentioning the general risk that comes with operating an angle grinder. In the interest of your and your car's safety and longevity, just stick to the polisher tool for cleaning jobs, and leave the grinder to handle the heavy industrial work.