A DeWalt Grinder Can't Be Used As A Polisher - Here's What To Use Instead

When you've got an unsightly spot on your car that you can't seem to work out with just a rag, your first inclination will be to bust out the power tools. A little rotational action is a great way to work those stubborn scuffs off of your favorite vehicle, not to mention apply the best car wax for a little extra professional shine. Notice, however, that we say "a little" rotational action. That's because there is such a thing as too much rotation for polishing purposes, such as the kind produced by a grinder tool.

It's not a huge leap of logic to try and use a DeWalt tool like a power grinder, specifically a handheld angle grinder, to get rid of scuffs. It's a similar kind of tool, with a speedy, rotating head. However, the problem with trying to use a grinder for polishing is that a grinder spins way too fast, and its head is far too abrasive. If you try to buff out a spot on your car with something like that, you're likely to just make an even bigger spot, if not grind off your paint entirely. Instead of trying to make do with the wrong tool, it would be better to just invest in a proper polishing tool, which DeWalt also sells.