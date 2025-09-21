Did You Know You Can Customize Your Klein Tools Hard Hat?

If you work in hot locations, Klein Tools lets you add cooling fans to your hard hat. Not only can this manage discomfort, but it also prevents issues like heat stroke. The company lets you choose from several modular cooling fans, as well as swappable batteries. Its Lightweight Cooling Fan lasts between 8 to 16 hours, depending on the speed setting.

For those working into the night, Klein provides multiple ways to add lighting via headlamps. Aside from hard hats, you can also use its headlamps in conjunction with safety helmets and straps. If you're looking for a battery-powered option, the LED Headlamp with Silicone Hard Hat Strap, which has both spot and floodlight mode, runs on 3 AAA batteries.

On the other hand, if you want something that can be mounted directly on your hard hat, the rechargeable Wide-Beam Headlamp can reach up to 770 lumens of brightness with a 1,300 foot beam distance. Aside from functioning as a work light, this model also has a pencil holder. However, for more extreme needs, there are plenty of better headlamps, oftentimes used for camping, that are significantly brighter, like the Fenix HM61R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp's high setting of 1,600 lumens.