Are These Second Hand Mac Keyboards Worth Buying? Here's What Users Claim
No matter what you're shopping for, finding a good deal is always appreciated. In an era where almost everything is becoming increasingly expensive, appealing to your budget is never a bad idea. This is especially true if you're into tech and, more specifically, Apple products. The brand's items are pricey, and Apple utilizes some sneaky ways to get you to spend money. If you decide buying directly from Apple isn't for you, there's a chance you can find what you need second-hand. It's not like there's any shortage of Apple products that have been used only to be put up for rehoming, floating around.
For example, it may be tempting to search for an Apple keyboard on the second-hand market. Items like the Apple Magic Keyboard aren't cheap, costing around $100 for a new product. So, if you could save some money on a slightly used one, that's a big win. With that said, going the used route isn't perfect. What if it doesn't work? What if the money-saving one you buy isn't compatible with your device? What if you mistakenly buy from an untrustworthy seller? All of these questions should be considered before you take your card or cash out of your wallet. Fortunately, getting some guidance isn't too difficult.
For those curious, many online have given their two cents on the idea of buying an Apple Magic keyboard second-hand. Here's what they had to say about whether this is a wise decision.
Second hand buying can work out, if done right
There are understandable reasons to be apprehensive of non-new Apple Magic keyboards. Thrifting one from somewhere like Goodwill could save you money, but there's no guarantee it'll work for long, if at all, since such stores don't refurbish them before selling them. Not to mention, such avenues leave you without any kind of warranty protection, so if it fails, you're out of luck. The same can be said for auction sites like eBay, though eBay Refurbished might be worth it to some. There are dedicated, trusted second-hand tech sources from which folks have bought Magic keyboards, and as it turns out, this has saved them serious money.
"I bought a magic keyboard from Amazon renewed for about half the price. Most times the ones they are selling is from people who suffered buyers remorse and returned them," shared Redditor u/arcana73 of their used keyboard experience via Amazon. Fellow Redditor u/2TearsInABucketFkit_ specifically recommended the site Reebelo, where they'd previously had success with refurbished tech at lower prices. Reebelo and other similar sites even offer warranty protection.
YouTube channel Peter von Panda reviewed a refurbished Magic keyboard and mouse set purchased through Amazon. All in all, they were quite pleased with what they received, especially seeing as they paid less than $100 in the end. YouTuber Jennifer E Thompson had great success buying a refurbished keyboard through Amazon as well, specifically citing their satisfaction with the shape the keyboard was in and the functionality.
Based on user reviews, going second-hand for Apple Magic keyboards isn't entirely a bad idea. Still, it should be reiterated that there's some nuance to this stance.
How we came to our conclusion
So, how did we come to the conclusion that second-hand Apple Magic keyboards aren't total lost causes? We looked over the aforementioned user testimonies and more across the internet, taking in the benefits and potential negatives that can come from going the used route — keeping in mind that refurbished, open-box, and used electronics all come with different connotations. All in all, these customer assessments led us to the conclusion that it's not a bad idea to opt for a used keyboard.
Through this research, we found that there are numerous strong, reputable sources from which to obtain these keyboards, which can not only save you money but also offer buyer protection. Additionally, those who've taken to the internet with their second-hand success stories have also focused on keyboard condition, noting that being discerning with their purchases mitigates the possibility of paying for something that doesn't work. With diligent research, finding quality, functioning used Apple keyboards at a markdown from reputable sources is entirely possible.