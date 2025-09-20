Are These Second Hand Mac Keyboards Worth Buying? Here's What Users Claim

No matter what you're shopping for, finding a good deal is always appreciated. In an era where almost everything is becoming increasingly expensive, appealing to your budget is never a bad idea. This is especially true if you're into tech and, more specifically, Apple products. The brand's items are pricey, and Apple utilizes some sneaky ways to get you to spend money. If you decide buying directly from Apple isn't for you, there's a chance you can find what you need second-hand. It's not like there's any shortage of Apple products that have been used only to be put up for rehoming, floating around.

For example, it may be tempting to search for an Apple keyboard on the second-hand market. Items like the Apple Magic Keyboard aren't cheap, costing around $100 for a new product. So, if you could save some money on a slightly used one, that's a big win. With that said, going the used route isn't perfect. What if it doesn't work? What if the money-saving one you buy isn't compatible with your device? What if you mistakenly buy from an untrustworthy seller? All of these questions should be considered before you take your card or cash out of your wallet. Fortunately, getting some guidance isn't too difficult.

For those curious, many online have given their two cents on the idea of buying an Apple Magic keyboard second-hand. Here's what they had to say about whether this is a wise decision.