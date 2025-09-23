Everything You Need To Know About Greenworks' 2700 PSI Pressure Washer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Greenworks hasn't been around as long as iconic tool brands like Stanley Black & Decker or Milwaukee, but in the 20 years since it started selling electric and battery-powered equipment, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, and string trimmers, it has become a fairly familiar name among hardware shoppers. Greenworks is owned by the Chinese corporation Globe Tools Group. This company offers a variety of battery-powered gear, marketing itself as an alternative to traditional gas-powered outdoor equipment.
Its 2,700 PSI 1.2-gpm Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer isn't cordless, but still a greener alternative to gas. While not as convenient as a battery-powered mode, it comes with a 35-foot-long power cord and a 25-foot kink-resistant hose that allows you to cover a lot of ground without needing to find a closer outlet. Plus, you don't need to worry about batteries and chargers that you'd need to pay extra for.
With a 2,700 psi, you can use the washer for many different kinds of applications, including cleaning brick, stone, siding, decks, patios, driveways, and much more. (Though, be careful and take the proper precautions before cleaning an engine with a pressure washer.) It can even be used to clean other tools from the brand, such as lawnmowers, and to prepare surfaces for fresh coats of paint. If you're thinking about getting one, it's priced competitively, too; the unit sells for $399.99, a price that includes a quick-connect wand and five different nozzles.
Does the Greenworks 2,700 PSI Pressure Washer deliver 1.2 gpm or 2.3 gpm?
On Greenworks' website, its 2,700 PSI Pressure Washer is labeled as 1.2 gallons per minute (gpm), which is how much water it can consistently deliver from its nozzle. However, the URL for its product page says something different – 2.3 gpm. You'll also see it identified by certain retailers like Lowe's Home Improvement as 2.3 gpm, which further adds to the confusion. Both specs are actually correct; 2.3 gpm is the tool's maximum, and you'll only get that much water flow when the washer is set to just 100 psi. If you run the tool at 2,700 psi, you'll be using 1.2 gallons per minute.
If you've read SlashGear's guide for the most powerful pressure washers from every major brand, you'd know that Greenworks actually has a more powerful model that delivers 3,000 psi, but with a 14-amp brushless motor, this tool comes pretty close. The trigger-activated wand can be used with five different nozzles for more versatile applications: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, and 40 degrees, as well as soap and turbo modes.
The pressure washer weighs a little over 50 pounds, but you won't need to carry it on your back as you work. Greenworks equipped its open-framed washer with a large handle and 10-inch never-flat wheels that can traverse rough terrain like uncut grass, rocks, or sand. The five nozzles and cord can be stored on board and close to the handle for easy access. A detergent tank is also built into the washer's steel frame.
Does the Greenworks 2,700 PSI Pressure Washer have good reviews?
For a lot of tools and equipment, there can be a big difference between the manufacturer's specs on paper and what performance you can actually expect. This gulf doesn't seem to be pretty wide when it comes to Greenworks' pressure washers, though — at least according to experts at Pro Tool Reviews. The publication gives numerous reasons for recommending the Greenworks pressure washer, including its reliability and pricing, as well as the fact that the brand doesn't exaggerate its psi numbers.
Value is also one of the things users who've left reviews on Greenworks' website appreciate most. Over 253 users have rated the Greenworks 2,700 PSI 1.2-gpm Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer a 4.3 out of 5, with the value subcategory getting a 4.4. That's the same score that the quality of the product is given, with ease of use getting the highest score, a 4.6 out of 5. Overall, 88% of these reviewers recommend the pressure washer.
Combing through the mostly positive reviews, you'll also find users saying that the device is robust and easy to assemble. One 5-star review says that "the build quality feels excellent, the power is more than enough for residential use, and it runs surprisingly quiet compared to other units I've used." Another user says that after a year of use, they've "had no issues. Strong pressure-very easy to move around. Being able to stand on end for storage is a real plus! Highly recommend this model."