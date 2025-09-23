Everything You Need To Know About Greenworks' 2700 PSI Pressure Washer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Greenworks hasn't been around as long as iconic tool brands like Stanley Black & Decker or Milwaukee, but in the 20 years since it started selling electric and battery-powered equipment, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, and string trimmers, it has become a fairly familiar name among hardware shoppers. Greenworks is owned by the Chinese corporation Globe Tools Group. This company offers a variety of battery-powered gear, marketing itself as an alternative to traditional gas-powered outdoor equipment.

Its 2,700 PSI 1.2-gpm Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer isn't cordless, but still a greener alternative to gas. While not as convenient as a battery-powered mode, it comes with a 35-foot-long power cord and a 25-foot kink-resistant hose that allows you to cover a lot of ground without needing to find a closer outlet. Plus, you don't need to worry about batteries and chargers that you'd need to pay extra for.

With a 2,700 psi, you can use the washer for many different kinds of applications, including cleaning brick, stone, siding, decks, patios, driveways, and much more. (Though, be careful and take the proper precautions before cleaning an engine with a pressure washer.) It can even be used to clean other tools from the brand, such as lawnmowers, and to prepare surfaces for fresh coats of paint. If you're thinking about getting one, it's priced competitively, too; the unit sells for $399.99, a price that includes a quick-connect wand and five different nozzles.