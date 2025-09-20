What Is Apple's New 40W Dynamic iPhone Charger & How Does It Work?

Apple has received a lot of flak in recent years for its slower charging speeds on iPhones, but the company has finally made some positive strides this year. With the arrival of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro series, Apple has not only increased the battery mileage per charge but has also enhanced the charging speeds. What the company didn't announce on stage was the arrival of a new charging brick for the iPhone. The new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max is technically compatible with all models dating back to the iPhone 15 series, but it can ideally deliver its peak performance of 0-50% top-up in just 20 minutes on iPhone 17 series models.

The charger is designed to supply 40W of output, but when needed, it can also provide 60W of power. Now, you might argue that at 60W, it matches the output of Apple's 60W MagSafe Power Adapter for the MacBook Pro, and exceeds the rated capacity of the 45W adapter for the MacBook Air. And yet, it's not compatible with either laptop. Well, that's because this charger can provide a peak sustained power of 40W, but it can only deliver 60W in short bursts, allowing for faster charging.

For example, it will deliver more power when the iPhone's battery is depleted, but as it goes beyond the halfway mark and enters the 80% territory, the charging pace slows down to reduce battery heating. But beyond the faster charging speed, there is something special about it. That secret sauce is called AVS, short for adjustable voltage supply. The AVS tech is part of the latest USB PD 3.2 (Power Delivery) standard, which was finalized in late 2024 with a revision.