How Good Are Craftsman's 20V Backpack Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say

When it comes to lawn maintenance, you'll eventually need to invest in a sprayer. While people with small gardens or balconies can get away with manual options, it's not that convenient for larger lawns. They often have less capacity, inconsistent pressure, and are tiring to hold when full. Not to mention, it can be a struggle to reach certain areas, such as the tops of trees or under decks. Because of this, you might want to consider getting something like the Craftsman 20V Backpack Sprayer.

Designed with a 4-gallon plastic tank, the sprayer comes with a 21-inch, metal poly wand and comfort grip that can spray up to 24 feet. Fitted with Viton seals, Craftsman emphasizes its compatibility with water-based chemicals such as herbicides, weed killers, and fertilizers. But take note, it's not rated for use with other solutions, such as bleach, concrete remover, and de-icer.

Additionally, Craftsman claims that it can keep spraying for up to four hours on a single 2 Ah battery, which is housed in a water resistant compartment and comes with a charger. You can benefit from sharing its battery with a slew of other power tools within the company's 20V battery system. But how good is it and does it stack up to similar backpack sprayers from other reputable brands?