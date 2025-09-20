How Good Are Craftsman's 20V Backpack Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to lawn maintenance, you'll eventually need to invest in a sprayer. While people with small gardens or balconies can get away with manual options, it's not that convenient for larger lawns. They often have less capacity, inconsistent pressure, and are tiring to hold when full. Not to mention, it can be a struggle to reach certain areas, such as the tops of trees or under decks. Because of this, you might want to consider getting something like the Craftsman 20V Backpack Sprayer.
Designed with a 4-gallon plastic tank, the sprayer comes with a 21-inch, metal poly wand and comfort grip that can spray up to 24 feet. Fitted with Viton seals, Craftsman emphasizes its compatibility with water-based chemicals such as herbicides, weed killers, and fertilizers. But take note, it's not rated for use with other solutions, such as bleach, concrete remover, and de-icer.
Additionally, Craftsman claims that it can keep spraying for up to four hours on a single 2 Ah battery, which is housed in a water resistant compartment and comes with a charger. You can benefit from sharing its battery with a slew of other power tools within the company's 20V battery system. But how good is it and does it stack up to similar backpack sprayers from other reputable brands?
How does the Craftsman 20V Backpack Sprayer compare to other options?
Among backpack sprayers, Craftsman's 20V Backpack Sprayer is most comparable to the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Backpack Sprayer, a tool renowned for keeping yards maintained and bug free. Retailing for $199, it's about the same price as the Craftsman model which goes for $199.99 on Amazon as of this writing. It's important to note that Craftsman only offers a one-year limited warranty, while Ryobi's agreement lasts for three.
In terms of specs, the Ryobi backpack sprayer is a little lighter, weighing 15.2 pounds when empty with a 48-inch hose, while Craftsman's option is 17 pounds with a longer 50-inch hose. Craftsman's opaque, red and black tank design may make it difficult to determine how much liquid is left by sight alone. However, it's much better at preventing algae growth due to the limited sunlight. In comparison, Ryobi has a transparent tank, which increases UV exposure that can cause pesticides to degrade faster.
Among Milwaukee backpack power tools, there's also an option with an interchangeable tank, which can be more efficient for people who need to spray different materials. That said, if you're looking for an option that offers a little more, Stihl's has a model that can be used as a blower. Knowing this, do people actually think the Craftsman 20V Backpack Sprayer is worth getting?
Do people think the Craftsman 20V Backpack Sprayer is worth it?
As of this writing, there aren't a significant number of reviews for the Craftsman 20V Backpack Sprayer. However, early feedback on multiple online retailers show potential. On the Lowe's website, more than 110 people have given the Craftsman 20V Backpack around 4.2 stars. It fared a little better on Amazon, where it has a rating of 4.3 stars from 65 users. The sprayer is even tagged as an Amazon's Choice product, indicating it strikes a good balance between ratings and price.
The long battery life, wand length, and good pressure are among its frequently praised features, especially for tasks like spraying insect repellent and weed killers. Not to mention, its performance was praised for both personal and professional use. That said, a few also highlighted concerns with the strap, saying it wasn't very comfortable, especially for larger builds. In addition, some one star reviews claimed it appeared used straight out of the box. Several users also cited problems with leaking from both its tip and bottom. Lastly, there were a few comments about dead batteries, but this can be considered an issue separate from the backpack sprayer itself.
Methodology
To help you decide whether the Craftsman 20V Backpack Sprayer is right for your needs, we first went into detail about its qualities versus how it compares to similar models. Afterward, we looked into things like hose length, weight, and warranty coverage. We also mentioned unique features, like its opaque tank design, which matters for specific applications. And while it does not affect its performance, we also listed some innovations present in other brands that Craftsman doesn't offer with its model that may move the needle for long-term use.
Next, we listed the general average rating it has from Lowe's and Amazon, wherein we dove deep into how real users thought it performed in professional and personal settings. Apart from what they liked and where they thought it fell short of expectations, we also noted recurring concerns that could be indicative of poor manufacturing quality. Given that backpacks are designed for portability, we also considered feedback on the overall fit and comfort. And while we took note of disappointed users in specific situations, we largely looked at the experiences of average people.